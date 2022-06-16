The mantra for today’s American society appears to be “ignore the slime and brine, hold your nose and swallow!” It will be really good for you in the long run. Big “brother and big mother” knows best.
Our entire civilization depends on it. Really. You’ll see. Out with the old, in with the new. Learn the meaning of progress. Let’s be “progressive” (NOTE: Google “Bull Moose Party” and see how that worked out — I still love you TR).
Unfortunately, the “old” isn’t always broken and might work just fine. The roots to that tree usually grow really deep. Almost as deep as oil and natural gas. With good reason. Some believers state that transition into a brave new world might be painful in the short term, but necessary for our future existence. I say hogwash.
I agree that change is good. Sometimes. However, how long that change takes, is essential. The rip-the Band-Aid-off approach is often much worse than letting wounds heal naturally. Especially when removing the bandage reveals that you are going to need another Band-Aid. Also, the “crap I didn’t notice this paper cut.” That cut might sting worse and take even longer to heal than the original injury.
The approach to “progress” in some political circles is much like the production of foie gras.
According to PETA, (love them or hate them they still know how to get your attention), “To produce “foie gras” (the French term means “fatty liver”), workers ram pipes down the throats of male ducks twice each day, pumping up to 2.2 pounds of grain and fat into their stomachs, three times a day, up to 4 pounds daily, in a process known as “gavage.” The force-feeding causes the birds’ livers to swell to up to 10 times their normal size. Many birds have difficulty standing because their engorged livers distend their abdomens, and they may tear out their own feathers and attack each other out of stress.” Sounds tasty, doesn’t it? Never tried the stuff. Never will. No matter how much sear and garnish they put on it.
Ramming higher fuel prices by reducing supply, or to “gavage” high-price grain down the throats of consumers, with the goal of eradicating fossil fuels? This approach will supposedly create a delicious “cleaner air” meal and reduce “natural” climate change? Not buying it. Attention, ladies. Beware. Guard your beauty items. You may be using “goose fat” on various body parts after eliminating fossil fuels. Those same fuels are used to produce your facial makeup, skin softening products, and other lubricants.
Also, according to PETA. “Since foie gras is made from the livers of only male ducks, all female ducklings forty million of them, each year in France alone, are useless to the industry and are therefore simply tossed into grinders, alive, so that their bodies can be processed into fertilizer or cat food”. Makes you want to search for a reservation at The French Laundry, huh? Glad I switched my beloved rescue dog “Buttons” to The Farmers Dog.
Contrary to the advice given to Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) in the 1967 movie, The Graduate, plastics may not be in anyone’s future.
Once described as “snot on a rock” in some circles, which includes me, there is the hope that downing raw oysters may enhance your love life. Well, yuck. You can boil them, bake them, fry them or grill them, coat them in “gold leaf” infused Panko breadcrumbs, cover them with spicey cocktail sauce, or drown them in lemon juice.
I enjoy raw oysters as much as I enjoy being served quick-fix politics on the half shell.
I’ll keep my Band-Aid on while the wounds slowly heal. I’ll keep changing the bandages more often while our planet gradually repairs itself with the assistance of the Good Lord, patience and prayer. Not politicians.
Keep downing foie gras and oysters. I’ll stick with good old steak and potatoes, thank you.
