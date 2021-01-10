Martin M. Sokoloski, a Shannondale retiree in Maryville, earned a master’s degree in mathematics and a doctorate in physics. In 2004, he was an IEEE/AAAS congressional Fellow in U.S. Rep. Rush Holt Jr.’s office and helped the New Jersey Democrat establish the Congressional Research & Development Caucus. Sokoloski managed NASA’s Remote Sensing R&D Program and the Army’s Harry Diamond Laboratories basic R&D, and was a Visiting Research Professor at Drexel University.