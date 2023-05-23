My family and I drove the 210 miles to Atlanta and then back on Saturday for a day at the ballpark to see the Atlanta Braves. If you are a Seattle Mariners fan, it was a great day.
We stopped in Marietta to attend a card show at a local union hall. Cards as in baseball, basketball, hockey and football. Tables were set up by varying vendors who would sell you that rookie card of your favorite player, or a bobblehead doll or poster. Boxes and boxes of cards lined tables. It would take weeks to sort through them all.
Because my husband is a huge baseball fan, he was eager to take a look around. After watching Michael Harris II sign autographs at the back of the room, I took a seat and people watched. Several things made me smile. I saw lots of boys with their dads walking around with their plastic boxes full of cards they have been collecting. They stopped at each table and took their time pouring over the merchandise. Back in the day, there were a lot more of these type of shows around. But with the arrival of the internet and sites like eBay, you no longer have to go anywhere to get anything. Push a button on your phone and the merchandise shows up on your doorstep days later.
I thought about my husband growing up in the ‘70s and that huge collection of cards he still has. Not all of them, unfortunately. He added to it Saturday, buying a handful of cards and a photo of Hank Aaron. I thought about how kids took those cards that came in bubblegum packs and placed them in the spokes of their bicycle tires and the sound it made.
Seeing kids and their dads connected over a love for baseball or other sport just made me happy. I didn’t see any kids distracted by phones. They weren’t out in the car, waiting. They walked together. I imagine lots of them went home that day excited to have found whatever it was they were looking for.
It was the same at the game. Lots of families wearing their team jerseys, kids bringing their baseball gloves in hopes of catching a ball. I also noticed one Braves player who came out to sign autographs for the kids. He made sure to get down on their level, eye to eye, as he signed. He also posed for photographs.
As both teams warmed up on the field, they caught fly balls in the outfield. Fans were waiting along the rails hoping for free souvenirs. And sure enough, members of both teams threw balls their way. I know there had to be a kid or two in that crowd who will remember that day forever.
That we drove those 420 miles to see our team lose was disappointing. Probably more so for my husband since he did all the driving. But I try to see the positive in most things. Like it was a great day to sit outside and watch a game. It was cloudy and cooler than most visits to Atlanta that I recall. We met my sister and her husband there; they live in Acworth. We got out of the house so we didn’t have to do any chores. Amanda and Alex were our travel mates. The rain didn’t arrive until we were in the car on our way back to Maryville. That even caused traffic to slow down, which in my eye was a small miracle.
My takeaway from the experience was seeing those kids excited about the game of baseball. Those families who elected to spend the time together. I am one of those adults who sometimes looks at the past and wishes some of it were still here. There is that old saying that we eventually become our parents, railing about the younger generations who spend too much time on their electronic devices instead of in the backyard climbing trees or riding bikes.
What I saw on Saturday made me realize some things endure. America’s pastime made some rule changes this year to speed up the game. One game the other day was played in less than two hours. Major League Baseball wants to do whatever it can to keep adding fans and holding onto the ones already hooked.
I know, more people at the ballfields means more dollars in the pockets of team owners. I know ticket prices are high and so are concessions. Parking fees are outrageous, but you can say the same thing about a local theme park, other professional sports or concerts everywhere. We could attend a Little League game or Tennessee Smokies. Those levels are where stars are made.
Some friends of mine say they aren’t fans. I think I might invite them to go see a Braves game with me. If they don’t become diehard baseball fans like my family, they might just enjoy watching the people around them — who for a day get to revisit childhood or introduce their kids to the greatest game.
