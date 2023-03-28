If I can say nothing else about my career here at The Daily Times, it’s been one of longevity, and it’s still going. I started at this newspaper back in December 1988 and never left. I have been thinking about that because I will reach another mark of longevity soon, that of my time here on this earth.
On Thursday morning, I will embark on a birthday trip like none other. I will board a flight to New York City for my first-ever event at Madison Square Garden. It will be monumental for one other reason — it’s my 60th birthday and I’m going to see The Boss, Bruce Springsteen, in concert with his E Street Band.
I’ve written about him in this column before; he is my favorite singer/songwriter. And when he announced he was going out on the road again, I snagged tickets. One of my early thoughts was “this might be his last concert tour.” He’s 73 years old.
I got verified for ticket purchases through mighty Ticketmaster. We fans had to choose our preferred venues on this multi city tour. I chose NYC for one reason — the concert was happening on my birthday. It was meant to be.
I got into the ticket purchasing internet room that morning and was able to grab some seats. Of course I paid more than I wanted, but ... Maybe we Springsteen fans should have joined Taylor Swift fans in filing a lawsuit over these ridiculous ticket prices and practices. I think back to the early ‘80s when $10 or $12 would get you into the door to see just about anybody. I’m showing my age for sure, telling those “when I was a teenager” stories. My apologies.
My daughter is going with me to NYC. We, including my husband, first saw Bruce in concert back in 2009 in Nashville when saxophonist Clarence Clemons was still belting them out. He died two years later. He and Bruce had been together for decades. Bruce called him “The Big Man” and at over 6 feet tall, he was.
I remember that feeling of seeing The Boss live in concert for the first time. It was indescribable. I have been a rabid fan since high school. This time, I keep thinking about his age and mine. Bruce started out in his first rock ‘n roll band when he was a teenager. That’s more than 50 years of songwriting and performing. He’s certainly not the only old guy out there touring. I saw Elton John in Louisville, Kentucky a few months ago, and the Eagles minus Glenn Frey, in Nashville. He passed away in 2016. Don Henley and Joe Walsh have the longevity of talent to keep it going.
Stevie Nicks is also touring. Her Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Christine McVie, passed away last year. I told myself I would regret it if I didn’t get tickets to Nicks’ concert since she’s coming to Knoxville. No hotel or long car trip required. With all of the purchased concerts this year though, I will now be poor for a few years.
I think I will save some money and skip KISS. They are also touring again. Jackson Browne would be a great one to see.
But as the generation that gave birth to rock music, we have an obligation to see it to the end. It’s called classic rock now. I have had a hard time accepting that I will be 60. I don’t feel a day over 45 except my knees bother me on occasion, I haven’t run a half-marathon in years and I prefer sleep over trips to the gym now. Compression sock are a friend of mine.
Bruce seems more reflective now, too. I saw him in Greensboro and he still does a 3-hour show. At 73. And some fans have commented he looks better than when he first started this tour back on Feb. 1. I know he feeds off the energy of the crowd. Madison Square Garden should be amazing.
He does a song called “Last Man Standing,” written after the last member of his first rock band, George Theiss of The Castiles, passed away, leaving only Bruce. He flashes photos of Clarence Clemons on the screen during another song. Clarence’s nephew, Jake, is now an E Street Band member, also playing the sax. Bruce is ending his shows with his song, “I’ll See You in My Dreams.”
There will be lots of people my age and older at this upcoming concert, but also a new generation of Springsteen lovers, which does my heart good. It’s affirmation that even at 73, he’s still got it. We older fans will stand right next to the young ones, all night, as The Boss plays on.
As for my own career, I’m a little like Springsteen. I found something I loved to do and stuck with it. I’ve watched people come and go here. I’ve certainly seen changes in this industry but manage to ride them out. I am the senior member of this newsroom. I recall when that distinction was reserved for Dean Stone. Executive Editor Mike Sisco and education reporter Amy Beth Miller are in the club with me.
And so I tell myself that 60 isn’t so old. It’s just a number, right? What counts is how you spend your days. I look forward to retiring with my husband and doing the travel that right now is reserved for those precious vacation weeks. Growing old isn’t so bad from that perspective. Spend some time with the cats, and human family members. Sleeping past 6:30 a.m sounds nice, too. And more concerts.
