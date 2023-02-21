It was in 1976 that President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month, a time to acknowledge the struggles and celebrate the achievements of African-Americans in this country. But the origins of the special month dates back several decades, to 1915.
Carter G. Woodson traveled from Washington, D.C. to Chicago that summer to participate in a national celebration of the 50th anniversary of the emancipation. There were thousands of African Americans who traveled from across the United States to participate in this event that included exhibits showing the progress of Black people since slavery ended.
The crowds were huge. Woodson, who had earned a doctorate from Harvard, was inspired by the celebration and decided to form an organization dedicated to promote Black life. He formed the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History.
Then in 1924, the organization created Negro History and Literature Week, later renamed Negro Achievement Week. The month of February was chosen, many believe, because of two birthdays celebrated in the month — that of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas.
By the 1960s, Negro History Week became Black History Month. And every president since Ford has issued proclamations endorsing the annual theme.
It was the hope of those instrumental in getting this started that people of all colors would take a moment to learn something about Black history. There is much to learn — from reading about the heroics of people like Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth and Rosa Parks to the messages of unity from Martin Luther King Jr.
It was just last year that the U.S. Supreme Court got its first Black woman as a member, Ketanji Brown Jackson. In 2020, Kamala Harris was elected the first African-American vice president. Those who have paved the way include Carole Moseley Braun, in 1973. She became the first African-American woman senator.
It was Shirley Chisolm, in 1968, who is known as the first Black female in Congress.
The list of achievements is too long to list. Phyllis Wheatley was the first Black woman to have a book published. It was a book of poetry, in 1773. Madame CJ Walker has the distinction of being the first female self-made millionaire, in 1919. This county’s first black female physician was Rebecca Lee Crumpler, in 1864. Her degree was listed as “Doctress of Medicine.”
The story of Mary McLeod Bethune is one of resiliency. She was born in 1875 in Mayesville, South Carolina; her parents worked for years for their former master and were able to buy a few acres. Bethune, who picked cotton, got the opportunity to attend a school open to Black students, founded by a Black missionary. She was such a good student that she earned a scholarship to a seminary in North Carolina.
Bethune had dreams of being a missionary in Africa, but the Presbyterian Mission Board told her there were no opportunities for Black missionaries in their program. She went back to Mayesvile to become a teacher. Bethune married in 1898 and they moved to Florida, where Bethune was able to open her own school, the Daytona Literary and Industrial School for Negro Girls. She raised the funds for construction and operation of the school.
It was intentional that Bethune opened the school in a poor neighborhood. She wanted to give Black children a chance to succeed. Students started out paying 50 cents per week. Bethune also started offering night classes so adults could learn to read and write.
This community activist engaged in many causes to advance Black people. In 1923, she merged her school with Cookman Institute for Men to form what is now Bethune-Cookman University. Bethune became the first Black woman to serve as president of historically Black college and university.
When hospitals in Daytona refuse to treat Blacks, Bethune opened McLeod Hospital and the McLeod Training School for Nurses. In addition, she led voter registration drives to register Black women to vote. In 1935, she founded the National Council of Negro Women, and during World War II, Bethune served as assistant director of the Women’s Army Corps.
There is a memorial statue honoring Bethune in Washington, D.C., unveiled on July 10 1974, what would have been Bethune’s 99th birthday. The statue was the first monument of a Black woman to be placed in a public park in Washington, D.C. Inscribed are these words:
“I leave you love. I leave you hope. I leave you the challenge of developing confidence in one another. I leave you a thirst for education. I leave you a respect for the use of power. I leave you faith. I leave you racial dignity. I leave you a desire to live harmoniously with your fellow man. I leave you a responsibility to our young people.”
