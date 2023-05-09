A day does not go by that I don’t type the word “community” in the course of writing articles, news briefs, emails, etc. I write about community yard sales, festivals, health workshops, church anniversaries, school plays, classes being offered, new businesses, fundraisers, cancer survivors, entertainers, etc. They are all events and topics meant to bring together neighbors, friends and newcomers living in our town.
There is one of these gatherings coming up at the end of the week. It’s Wildwood Community Day, set for Friday, May 12 at Porter Elementary (4520 Wildwood Springs Road, Maryville), from 6-8 p.m. This Community Day is being presented by Wildwood Baptist Church, Logan’s Chapel Methodist Church and Matlock Tire Service.
The day will include food, live music, inflatables and fun, says the flyer that’s been distributed. It’s free, and those attending need to bring chairs. The rain date is May 13.
Wildwood Community Day is an event that seeks to get those living and working in Wildwood to come together, meet some of their neighbors, connect with old friends and celebrate this Blount County community. Wildwood Baptist Church Pastor Charlie Barnard just took over leadership of this church after having served at First Baptist of Tellico Village in Loudon. He said this little community sits down in a bowl, with two churches and a school, Porter Elementary, as focal points.
That’s basically the community, he said. And it’s worth celebrating.
All Porter alumni are receiving a special invitation to attend. Porter used to be a high school until consolidation in the 1970s. Now it’s an elementary, serving K-5 students. But Porter has a rich history. The school started out as Porter Academy, opening its doors in 1809. I’ve read it was probably named for James P. H. Porter who was a state representative at the time. The first Porter Academy was in Maryville and not Wildwood. Wildwood’s Porter Academy opened in 1872. A new high school was built in 1921, using bricks from the old Porter Academy.
Despite taking over as pastor at Wildwood Baptist only months ago, Charlie and his wife Teresa are no strangers to this land. They both graduated from Porter High School, in 1977, and were married in the church he now serves. Charlie said the church may be small but that doesn’t mean it has to sit, hidden away. Last Christmas Wildwood had its first Christmas tree lighting, another project spearheaded by the Barnards and the Methodist church, along with Porter Elementary. It was a success.
Wildwood is part of a long list of Blount County communities, some no longer distinguishable with development that’s taking place so rapidly. There’s Alnwick, Binfield, Bungalow, Calderwood, Chilhowee, Clover Hill, Eagleton Village, Ellejoy, Fort Craig, Four Mile, Happy Valley, Marble Hill, Mentor, Miser Station, Oakland, Oakview, Rocky Branch, Six Mile and Tallassee. Many had community centers, but few remain now. Wildwood is trying to not disappear.
Flyers have been sent home with every child at Porter, inviting these families to an event after hours on campus. Two denominations and a local business coming together for the sake of community.
Community is just one way we all get connected. We attend sports events together, church, school and show up for events like Wildwood Community Day. We gather around for Christmas tree lightings, school concerts, book signings and more. Blount County used to be a lot smaller when I arrived back in 1979. We have way more schools, restaurants, houses and the traffic that goes with living near one of the most beautiful places on earth.
We each need to do our part to keep the community in our community. Get to know those neighbors across the street. Talk to someone across the pew on Sunday. If we see someone in need and we can help them, do it.
When community days like this one at Wildwood take place, we need to support them. Maybe get together and start our own.
