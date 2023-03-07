We all are afraid of something — or at least have anxieties about things. For me, it’s congested interstate driving. The kind you find in Atlanta where four lanes are suddenly eight and everyone is converging at breakneck speed on their way to who even knows where. Seeing those discarded front bumpers littering the side of the road is always comforting, not.
I can drive the 550 miles to Arkansas and back, no problem. I’ve done that and will in a few days, taking turns with the hubby. You can bypass the city of Nashville; even Memphis isn’t that bad if you manage to arrive when it’s not prime drive time. I won’t drive 85 miles per hour, but we will get there.
For my daughter, she hates flying, or at least the taking off part. Once in the air she is fine and wants to kiss the ground upon arrival. I always say it’s safer than driving on the roads near my house, like 411 South, where it’s turned into Alcoa Highway Part 2, and that’s not a good thing. They just keep building things along the road to give people one more opportunity to crash their cars as the person in front of them stops abruptly in the right-hand lane for a spot at — the coffee shop, biscuit place, car wash, grocery store, favorite chicken eatery, sandwich shop, golf range, car lot or eye doctor.
But now that we are close to embarking on a flight to New York City, it seems you can’t read or listen to the news without some report of bomb-making supplies making it inside the airport or an unruly passenger on a plane trying to open a cabin door. Then there’s turbulence to worry over.
Just last night as I was finishing dinner, I heard of another report of an incident on a plane. This time it was a passenger who had made a weapon out of a broken spoon. He tried to stab someone. I admire those other passengers who stepped in to prevent this incident from becoming much worse.
Right after that was a story about a plane filling up with smoke after a bird strike.That is a real fear. Birds gotta fly and share our air space.
As my trip to NYC nears, I have to remain steadfast in the knowledge that flying is still safe. And since I am not driving to that city of 8.5 million people, I will board that plane. My daughter will too, counting down the minutes until we touch ground once more.
I just try to use my sense of reasoning; that we have the most sophisticated equipment to catch harmful items that are getting brought to the airport. Radar is very reliable and has been the reason near misses have been misses and not deadly crashes. As for turbulence, I never take my seatbelt off. I’ve never been on a plane for more than a few hours. That will change when we go to Alaska later this year.
My husband doesn’t like flying either. We drove to Albuquerque and back one year. Last year we drove to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. I should clarify that — he drove. I provided emotional support.
As for driving on roads I am familiar with, I have no problem. I am even told by my loved ones that I drive too fast down Morganton Road and other Blount County roadways. It seems 30 miles per hour is a little slow for that major thoroughfare. Just ask the people driving behind me.
My mom hates to drive, so I think I come by my anxieties through genetics. She will not drive to Knoxville and hasn’t done any lengthy interstate driving in years, which is why we are going to Arkansas — to drive her there to visit with her younger sister and cousins. This is a trip we’ve been doing now for more than 20 years. It’s close to nine hours in the car, one way. My dad is staying home to care for their dog and our cats. He’s getting the best deal.
I have tried to convince my mom to just get on a plane; she can be there long before that tiring car ride, but she won’t do it. She’s flown to Chicago, San Francisco and even Scotland and Ireland. She’s ridden a train across Canada and sailed the Panama Canal. My dad was with her for those excursions.
In the years when I couldn’t take her to Arkansas, my mom even chose riding a Greyhound bus over a plane. I don’t know anybody else who would do that.
I think for her the car ride is a chance to get me, my husband and daughter to tag along for a good old family vacation. She packs the snacks. My sister from Georgia is meeting us in Arkansas. She’s driving too. We’ll all gather at my aunt’s house for a few days of too much eating, shopping, maybe yard work and even a trip to the casino.
But we are all getting old, as in bad knees, hurting feet, stiff backs, sore legs and arthritis. I’m packing my compression socks. I am not sure there will be many more of these 1,100-mile car journeys. So mom, let’s be sure to enjoy this one. There is, after all, an airport within a few short miles of home.
