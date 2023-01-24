I don’t recall the exact date of being awakened from a sound sleep by a noise I couldn’t describe to my equally sleep-induced husband. All I could compare it to was the sound of lots of boxes tumbling down.
He got up and began searching room to room for anything that might have fallen. My guess — it was either the precariously perched storage bins in the garage or my over-stuffed closet. The entire thing, shelves and all, had ripped out from the walls once before. Not this time.
Not finding anything out of the ordinary and two cats who weren’t sharing, we went back to sleep. Maybe it was my imagination. Was I just dreaming? I am a very light sleeper. I can be awakened by my cats simply walking into a room, their claws clicking against the wooden floors.
After rising a few hours later, I followed my usual routine, which includes opening the blinds in the living room. And there was my answer: a tree had fallen into our yard, its branches and leaves fanning out wide. I took a photo and sent it to my husband who was already at work. The tree didn’t belong to us. It’s located at the back corner of our property and I have to admit I have no idea who it belonged to, even now.
One of the first orders of business was to call our insurance agent to find out what we needed to do in order to get it cleaned up. That’s when we learned that would be us. The tree falling is considered an act of God, so it’s not the tree owner’s responsibility, the insurance agent told us. We now had a gigantic tree to dispose of.
What we initially didn’t know was those leaves and smaller branches we saw in our backyard hid the real shock. The tree that had uprooted was more than 60 feet tall, a red oak. When its roots gave up and the tree toppled to earth, it took down other trees too, also not ours. What a mess it was to behold as we made our way out to inspect.
My guess is the ground had gotten saturated by recent rains and the weight of the red oak could no longer be supported. It was healthy before crashing to the ground. It made me sad to see such a beautiful part of nature no longer upright.
We did some initial limb cutting and wood stacking, but it was instantly clear we needed help. That tall giant’s trunk at the base was more than 3 feet around. We don’t own a saw that can take care of that. Another thing — we don’t have a fireplace, just a small fire ring in the backyard for sitting around when the weather is bearable. It would take us two forevers to go through that much wood.
So the mammoth tree laid in the corner of our backyard for months. We showed it to everybody who came for a visit. I took lots of photos. Then Thanksgiving rolled around and my brother-in-law from Georgia wanted to take a look at our conversation piece. He had a plan.
That wood is expensive were you to buy it, he told us. He said he would be wiling to bring his truck, his son and his son’s truck, trailer, saws and some manpower to tackle the job. The huge trunk would be taken to a sawmill for board cutting. Sounded like a plan.
Weeks went by. There was Christmas to get by and then days when it would rain so much there was no way to get a truck and trailer in and out of our yard. Finally, a couple of weeks ago, all available workers arrived at the scene for what would be eight hours of heavy lifting and log splitting. Two truckloads of wood were hauled out that day. There are at least two more waiting transport.
The trunk was so huge that it had to be cut into sections. It took some ingenuity to figure out how five men could lift just one of the 2,000-pound logs onto a trailer. They came up with the brilliant idea of putting logs under it and rolling it along. My nephew had the task of actually lifting it with a chain once it got to the trailer.
I was impressed with their teamwork. There is still a lot of that trunk left to take care of. A saw was left behind so my husband could work on the smaller stuff. From what I saw of these hard-working volunteers, the job will get done.
Because I am not allowed to handle sharp objects, the group of guys didn’t need my help. I’m also not a weightlifter; I would have been more in the way than anything. I did ride with my sister to get the log splitter they rented. That turned out to be the best decision ever. There’s no way that tree could have been turned into usable firewood without that handy tool.
My contribution was making a deep pot of chili for all. The guys worked a few hours and came inside for a brief respite and nourishment. That I can handle. The pot had been simmering for hours and was just want we all needed on what turned out to be a cold and cloudy day.
I guess the moral of this story is what teamwork can accomplish. My sister and I got to visit; my mom came over after her hair appointment, partook of some chili and got to be with her two daughters.
We haven’t set a date for the next work day. That involves getting everybody here on their days off when the weather is decent. I am not worried. After what I saw out there that day, they’ve got this. I can’t wait to see the end products. Maybe I’ll end up with an end table or some coasters.
As for the original owner of the tree, you missed out.
