My parents still live in the same house that we moved into here back in 1979. It’s on a small road nobody’s ever heard of, with a few other houses. There’s a curve at one end of the narrow road, and for some reason, people used it as a drop-off for worn-out couches, broken lamps, unwanted televisions, household garbage, and who knows what. I never did understand why if they could drive it over there, what’s a few more miles to the county dump?
I think at one point there was even a posted sign that read ‘No littering.’ I have always wondered is there a proper place to litter? Why do we need ‘no littering’ signs? Littering anywhere is unacceptable.
Just as I was thinking about that as a topic of conversation in this column, I received a press release about statewide litter. The headline stated that more than 88 million pieces of litter exist on the state’s public roads, and that’s down by 12%. The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Keep Tennessee Beautiful conducted the study. U.S. highways have the lowest litter-per-mile, while local roads account for the most road miles in the state. Local roads had the highest percentage of total litter items by roadway type, at 80%.
The study even broke down sizes of litter; to me, litter is litter, I don’t care how small or large. Plastic and paper items compose the most litter items. And who are our worst offenders? According to the survey, it’s motorists.
I remember the anti-litter campaigns back in the day. There was the Give a Hoot Don’t Pollute. I distinctly recall a television ad by Keep America Beautiful showing a Native American man shedding a tear as unconcerned people trashed the land. It had an effect on me as a small child. I never became someone who tossed empty cans out the car window or drove my garbage to someone’s dead-end street. I can’t even dispose of a banana peel anywhere except a trash can, despite people telling me it’s biodegradable. It looks trashy and that peel takes a while to decompose.
I hate seeing people roll down their car windows and toss candy wrappers to the wind. I just don’t understand having such little respect for Mother Earth that we nonchalantly contribute to the process of making her ugly. Put a trash bag in your car. Find a trash can at the next stop and put it there. Stuff it in your pocket or under the seat. Deal with it later.
Keep Blount Beautiful does a great job of public awareness about littering, and it also holds community cleanup events on a regular basis. Just days ago, it held an event as part of the larger Great American Cleanup. All people had to do was drive up to the church parking lot that day and volunteers would remove items for recycle. At some of their events, that even includes chemicals, batteries, light bulbs, televisions, computers and paper for shredding.
Recycling has been made easy in this community. We have recycle centers, and some garbage services even include it for a small fee. Newspapers, aluminum cans, cardboard, plastic bottles all have a place they can go besides the side of the road or filling up a landfill.
Cigarette butts are also litter. I don’t understand why people think it’s OK to extinguish one and stomp it into the sidewalk. It’s trash and it’s not going away on its own. I see them flicked from car windows and dropped at the entrance to stores. We can do better than that.
Check out the KBB website, keepblountbeautiful.org. It will have a list of events that need volunteers. They have beautification projects around town, like tree plantings. They go into our schools to teach our kids to be better stewards of our environment. That even includes field trips to the local landfill. Executive Director Brittney Whipple does a fantastic job with her small staff and dedicated volunteers.
You can sign up for the Adopt-A-Mile program and pick up litter along a specific roadway a few times per year. Businesses have taken this on and so have church groups, civic organizations and running clubs. KBB also partners with Ijams Nature Center to clean along river and creek banks.
I don’t know about you, but I don’t want someone’s first impression of Blount County to be a ditch full of trash. When I travel, I look at things like that. Are their roadways clean? Do they provide recycling bins around town? It needs to be a cause that everybody takes up.
