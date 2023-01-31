When I get old, I will not complain about getting old, said my younger self.
I will not bore people with my stories that begin with “when I was your age.”
I will not act like I know it all and I will not call people in their 30s, kids.
And if I start to repeat stories from decades ago, somebody pleases stop me.
That’s all out the window now. I am hurling at breakneck speed to the ripe old age of 60. My knees ache, I can’t sleep more than a few hours without coming to full wide-open attention and I probably won’t know one single Grammy nominee.
I sort of keep up with television shows. I enjoy “Yellowstone” and its spin-offs. I was a big fan of “Walking Dead” until it seemed like the writers and producers were more concerned about story lines for this show’s spinoffs instead of just giving us dedicated followers a good ending we could all appreciate and accept.
But then my mind wanders back to a different age. A time when the folks now in our newsroom can’t talk about because they weren’t even here yet. If it happened before the year 2000, I just keep it to myself. But I can’t help but think about those days when we only had three television stations and we were the remote control for our parents. We had three channels and yet I don’t recall being bored.
That probably had more to do with the fact I would rather be climbing a tree, sliding down a hill on a flattened piece of cardboard, exploring alleys or riding my bike way out of range of my parents’ dictated boundaries. Video games weren’t in existence yet; or if they were I had no access to or need for them.
When I do reminisce about those great times, I always go back to one of my favorite shows, “The Waltons.” It is one family’s story of growing up in the mountains of West Virginia, three generations around a dining room table. The men operated a saw mill; the women never stopped working to provide for seven children. I don’t recall any of them leisurely sitting on a couch, taking it easy; they had too many things to do before nightfall.
There were the moonshine-producing Baldwin sisters, who called their concoction “the recipe.” It was one way people had of dealing with the Depression. And Corabeth Godsey. Ike Godsey was a saint to put up with her.
John-boy was the character I identified with, played by Richard Thomas. He was the oldest, quiet and a writer. I am also two of those three. I happened to be the middle of three children in my family. And when he grew up, graduated from high school and then college to leave for the big city and a job at a newspaper, that was the ultimate dream come true for him, and me too, as it turned out.
I didn’t leave for the big city. I chose to stay in the most beautiful place I have ever been and never regretted it once. There is something to be said for loving what you do every day of your life and where you do it. Writing has been a way of life for me now for going on 35 years. I have never run out of ideas and it isn’t likely I ever will.
There were other TV shows that influenced me. I loved “Laverne and Shirley.” It was about two single women making it on their own and working at the Shotz brewery. They lived together in a basement apartment and had friends named Lenny and Squiggy.
From them I learned what it meant to be an independent women in the 1970s. I saw two females breaking the mold, even if it was just in Milwaukee.
It’s ironic. I started writing this column in my head days ago, thinking about the two female actors who made me laugh. Monday night I learned Cindy Williams, who played Shirley Feeney, had passed away at the age of 75. That’s happening a lot lately. People I watched, listened to and grew up next to no longer here. Penny Marshall, who played Laverne, died a few years ago.
We are all influenced by the people we meet, the books we read, the shows we watch. I was never a huge fan of “Little House on the Prairie.” I can thank the character Nellie Olson for that. But I am sure I absorbed some lessons from them all. I did watch “Happy Days,” “The Jeffersons,” “One Day at a Time” and “Facts of Life.”
“The Secret Garden” was a favorite book when I was young. I read “Les Miserables” in high school and it stays with me today. Barbara Kingsolver is a favorite author. So is Sharon McCrumb, Alice Hoffman, Amy Greene, Silas House, Rick Bragg, Mitch Albom, Maya Angelou. “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” is a book that I will always have on my book shelf, written by Betty Smith.
We are a tapestry of the lives that have called us to attention.
