It’s been more than 30 years since I walked away from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in communications. I have two things I kept from that five years that it took me to complete my education — a diploma that I framed and a copy of a small soft-cover book I still have on my bookshelf.
“The Word: An Associated Press Guide to Good News Writing” by Rene J. Cappon is right there within view of my desk. For some reason I have two copies. Maybe I inherited one from a former colleague, I can’t remember. What I do remember are some of the ways we as writers can make our work better.
Cappon starts out with leads, which are the beginning sentences of a story. His message about keeping the word count low is this: “Think of them as though they cost you 10 bucks per word, each word to be engraved on stainless steel while you’re sitting on a hot stove. Think economy.”
I admit, I get tired when the lead of a story seems to drag on and I have to go back and start over to capture the meaning. I was taught to say it in 30 words or less.
On page 21, a chapter starts out with “Be Short, Familiar, Specific.” The author tells us news reporters to “prefer the short word to the long” and prefer the familiar word to the fancy.” Cappon also urges us to use no more words than are necessary. He even provides a list of examples.
For instance, why type “accommodations” when ‘rooms’ is the same thing only shorter? The one that has always stuck out for me is “approximately”; the word ‘about’ works better and takes less time to type. Instead of “purchase,” how about ‘buy’? Begin is the same thing as initiate.
Cappon’s chapter title for feature writers is “A View from the Poet’s Corner.” Human interest, mood, atmosphere, emotion, irony and humor are some of the elements that make up a good feature story, the author writes. Cappon says topics can range from a gourmet cook to the “orphaned dog of the week.” I can admit to writing both of those.
But it is the next paragraph, on page 111, that made me laugh and also shake my head in agreement. Cappon writes “Because features are less shackled to the moment than hard news stories, writers usually have more time. Proper use of this time takes a special discipline. Some writers, unfortunately, use it to lard their copy with clusters of adjectives and other decorative devices. If you feel the decorative impulse coming on, lie down until it goes away. Strong feature writing is simple, clear, orderly, free of labored mannerisms and tricks that call attention to the writing itself rather than the substance.”
I have been writing features for decades, but re-reading this passage is a reminder to keep the focus on the right things. A story in a newspaper is not about how many fancy words the writer knows or how elegant the words flow. It’s whether or not a journalist has told the story properly.
We measure stories in the newspaper by inches since that is how a page is designed. I have written a few 50-inch features, but you can probably count them on one hand. First, I believe most any newspaper story can be told in less time. But the most important reason I try to keep it succinct is the reader — he or she is busy and won’t take the time to reach the end of a drawn-out story. There are exceptions, but for the most part, we need to say what needs to be said and end it.
I don’t even know if “The Word” is still being used as a teaching tool. My copy was printed in 1982. Cappon had a long career with the Associated Press. He was born in Vienna. English was a second language.
I love his ability to get to the point and his humor. He tells us journalists there are several attributive verbs, but ‘said’ says it best. “It’s short, clear, neutral and unfailingly accurate, a verb for all seasons.”
Another section of “The Word’ that I still remember from eons ago, is the one titled “Words to Swear At.” Cappon says there is no place for cliches, and he provides a lengthy list of one to stay away from: armed to the teeth, bite the dust, blessing in disguise, burn the midnight oil, colorful scene, dream come true, fame and fortune, glutton for punishment, heart of gold, leave no stone unturned, old man winter, selling like hotcakes, tip of the iceberg, true colors, and the list goes on.
I have always said it takes more discipline to write tight. It’s harder to write short versus long stories because you have to choose wisely. Picking up “The Word” after all these years is a great refresher for me. It may be older than most people in news rooms today, but its relevance remains.
