My new year’s resolutions aren’t really that at all. I do tell myself that eating more things grown in the ground versus coming from a box is a good goal to have. I am still toying with the idea of restarting my gym membership or at least testing out the exercise bands that are to arrive by mail any day. I use a standing desk all day, every day and make it a point to move around. Drinking lots of water is a daily goal as well.
But my 2023 goals are more about the experiences on my bucket list. There really isn’t one of those written down either; it’s all in my head instead of a notebook I am prone to lose.
The northern lights is at the top of the list for this year. As soon as January rolls around, I am plotting our adventures for the next 12 months. One year it was the Grand Canyon. The Everglades are still on the list, and so is Yosemite and Acadia. I’ve never been to Kansas City either.
The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, occur when highly charged solar wind particles flowing from the sun collide with air molecules in the earth’s atmosphere transferring energy into light. They are potentially visible under dark skies from late August to mid-April, preferably under a clear and cloudless sky. The best locations to witness the phenomenon are Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Canada, Greenland, Finland and Russia. Fairbanks, Alaska is supposed to be on that list, too.
A good friend, Brenda Sellers, just wrote a book called “You Slept Where?” She’s been around the world and seen so many things I haven’t. She’s my inspiration and a good source when I need advice about the next big adventure. She has seen the northern lights, in Alaska. I will consult with her in the near future.
I don’t know why I am so intrigued by the northern lights; maybe my love of nature is to blame. If you see other people’s photos of the phenomenon like I have on social media, that alone is enough to get my travel boots laced up.
The hardest part of this journey will be where to go and when. You can see the northern lights in North Dakota, Michigan and Maine, I have heard. The problem is, there is no guarantee after having spent lots of dollars on travel, that you will see them. Conditions have to be right.
August through March is the time frame. My husband and I are celebrating our 40th anniversary this year, in September. I have that week off. Now the planning begins. We have thought about taking an Alaska cruise, hoping that will result in a glimpse of the gorgeous lights. Those of you out there with advice, I would love your opinion.
My other so-called resolutions for 2023 include things like giving at least one compliment every day. One day it might be for co-worker Ashley Depew for helping me get photos ready for the newspaper the next day. My husband deserves one each and every day for putting up with me. If I see someone out with a stylish hat or T-shirt with a catchy phrase, I will make mention.
I admit I have had some unusual resolutions. One year, I didn’t eat french fries for a whole year. I guess I just got fed up with spuds that year and turned my attention to broccoli and brussels sprouts. I did it — 12 months without that delightful carbohydrate.
Then another time I didn’t pump gas for an entire year. That takes some timing and luck. I would roll into my driveway on Fridays with barely any fumes, and leave it to my husband to deal with. I’m not proud. But it was an accomplishment nonetheless.
I am also trying to live more in the moment and appreciate the people around me. We are in an age when communication is done via social media and other technology so we really don’t have to see anybody face to face. We can have our meals or groceries delivered, work from home, email or text associates and hold Zoom meetings. I still love the one-on-one though, which is why I never work from home even though I could if needed. In-person interviews are so much better than ones conducted by phone. That I only live a few miles from the office makes it enticing to come here as well.
I want to feel like I’m a part of something; I want to see others working alongside me for a common cause. We can laugh, fume, question and celebrate elbow to elbow. I regularly get into a discussion with office mate Amy Beth Miller on matters of AP style and how to make my articles better. My two cats at home are not equipped for that interaction.
That also translates into also being present for the big moments in life, like experiencing the northern lights. I can read all about them or talk all day to someone who’s seen them, watch a YouTube video but at the end of the day, I want to be right there, in the first row, taking it all in.
