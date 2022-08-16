I’m pretty sure there are more dog lovers out there than those who prefer cats, but that’s OK. I’m secure in the fact I am in the minority when it comes to a lot of my ideas and preferences. The orange cat named Scout and long-haired Miss Prissy, whose real name is Molly, have found their rightful place with me and my husband.
We’ve had them for about six years; I can’t say exactly for how long since they both came to us from two different shelters in different months. I didn’t even think to ask if anyone knew their birthdays. Because they are cats, I’m sure they would scoff at any type of celebration anyhow. Birthday hats — not happening.
Which is part of the reason I love cats. They aren’t needy, and they don’t beg me for food — or anything for that matter — by panting, barking and other annoying habits. Molly will follow you to the kitchen 100 times and stand around waiting for a treat. If she gets one and decides to eat it, great. If she surmises that isn’t the proper treat at said time of day, she walks away and so do the humans in the room. No drama.
Scout will come to the kitchen, but not every time. If he’s hungry, he sits in front of his bowl if it needs filling up. Just sits there. He doesn’t even meow. Just waits for someone to notice his existence. He has eaten the same cat food since we brought him home. It’s a dry food, so I don’t even have to deal with that messy, canned variety. Molly, likewise eats only the dry stuff. I’ll probably get calls that I am depriving them.
As for cat toys, there’s a reason you don’t find many at retail outlets. Just give them an empty box, or put a piece of clothing on the back of the couch. They are set.
Molly has professed a love for Taco Bell ground beef. Scout loves Cheezit crackers, but that is the extent of their experimentation with human food. They won’t even come jump in your lap to investigate. Thanks for that gift.
These two cats don’t take up the whole bed either. As a matter of fact, Molly will not sleep there. She has her own digs. Scout will pile in right next to me until I need some room and shove him aside. He just jumps down and heads for other locales. Not like trying to convince a 100-pound dog to move along.
They are both inside cats so there is no letting them in and out and getting worried if they don’t come when called. No trips out in the lawn during a thunderstorm to take care of business. No barking to wake neighbors and cause a stink. None of my neighbors probably even know I have cats.
They also bathe themselves. Just one more plus in regards to being a cat owner. They are small so they don’t eat much. And if you ignore them, in their eyes, it’s a bonus.
But, when it comes to administering medicines, cats will fight you from the moment you come at them with a medicine dropper filled with just what they need for that wheeze. You can’t bury a pill in their food either, like you can with dogs. A cat might get it in their mouth, but it isn’t going down the hatch. You’ll just have to scrape it up off the floor later.
It just goes to show there is a pet for everyone. You might want a floppy-eared basset hound or an English bulldog like my daughter’s. My parents have a hyper mix of Jack Russell terrier and beagle. I am not against dogs. I grew up with them. Just confessing that I fall into the category of being a cat lover.
My sister has a menagerie of pets that includes a couple of exotic cats and two rather large bunnies. The dog count is three or four. When you have that many animals, it can be quite an ordeal going on vacation. I just put out plenty of food and water and have a friend or relative come by once a day to scoop litter and let my cats know they will be just fine without me.
At this point, you are either wondering why you should even care about my pet preferences or you are compiling a list of why dogs make much better pets. I’m sure that list is long.
The point is that we do and should love our animals. We also have great shelters here in this community where you can get the perfect one. Blount County Animal Center and East Tennessee Humane Society are just two of the choices.
The Blount County Animal Center is expanding because of the volume of pets. It seems they get more cats than they used to and need extra space. I took a recent tour. They do indeed have lots of felines needing homes.
I sometimes like to kid with my husband that I will be picking out another one to bring home. I would if I could get away with it and my cats liked my selection. Or maybe someone else could step in and provide an animal there with a happy home. There’s nothing like a cat with claws, jumping on your shoulder as he nuzzles your cheek and puts one more hole in your T-shirt, after a long day of work.
