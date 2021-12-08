As the eyes of the world were turned to Scotland for two weeks in November for the U.N. Climate Conference, we were fortunate enough to be in Glasgow. While A.J. gained access to the “Blue Zone,” the part of the conference where negotiations occurred, Eimear traversed the streets of Glasgow in the “Green Zone,” to witness demonstrations and talk with protesters.
Catching up with each other in the evenings, we quickly came to realize the stark differences between the “inside” and the “outside” of the conference known as COP26. Here were some of our observations.
Who was there? Within the Blue Zone, there were three groups of people: observers for a variety of organizations, members of the press and delegates for the national parties negotiating the agreements. In all, there were around 20,000 people inside the Scottish Events Campus on any given day. Not only was it common to see U.S. envoy John Kerry and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon walking by, but even a young, small-town journalist like A.J. could access congresspeople, the chief UK negotiator and the United Nations secretary-general.
Outside the Blue Zone, groups such as Friends of the Earth, Stop Ecocide, Extinction Rebellion and Fridays For Future and Indigenous Climate Action organized protests at different locations. Outside a building for JP Morgan Chase, a major funder of fossil fuels, a 24-hour vigil was held by UK-based environmental activists. Six indigenous activist groups also held protests and speeches. In addition, there were unaffiliated protesters and police, while reporters and photographers also were abundant.
Why were they there? People on the inside generally were there for straightforward reasons: It was their job. Observers gave talks to others at the conference and webcast panels across the globe. Reporters asked questions to delegates and attended press conferences before writing up or recording the day’s developments.
Delegates were there to negotiate, espouse rhetorical ambitions and occasionally provide an update meeting. While most were quite passionate about the climate, the primary reason for being in the Blue Zone was the conference itself rather than the subject it sought to address.
Often, people on the outside were present for personal reasons. They asked banks to defund fossil fuels, to include human rights language in agreements and to keep global warming within 1.5 degrees. Many from outside the UK personally had experienced desertification, homes in island nations disappearing to rising sea levels, and indigenous people being taken from territories violently for fossil fuel access. Locally, Youth Activists, Doctors for Rebellion and Dancers for Climate Change said they represented those who could not travel to COP26 themselves due to reasons such as travel expenses, English language barriers, or COVID-19 restrictions.
What were their takes? Throughout negotiations, reactions within the Blue Zone leaned positive. It was the first COP where the word “coal” appeared in the main agreement, and Article 6 of the Paris Agreement — on a “carbon market” — was completed after six years.
Leaders took science seriously and — alongside a landmark pledge on deforestation — we saw the most ambitious pledges on carbon emissions ever. But equally, the word on everyone’s lips was “substance.” As A.J. listened to China announce its joint statement with the U.S., many journalists rushed from the room to “stop the presses.” But within 10 minutes, feelings turned bittersweet as it became clear that the cooperation had no substance.
There were mixed feelings outside the negotiating areas, and different emotions were felt in reaction to different announcements over the two weeks. But despite some hope on the Sino-American Joint Declaration and the inclusion of the words “fossil fuels,” many were angry at the exclusion of youth and the most affected areas and people.
Equally disappointing is the probable 2.4-degree warming trajectory. While protesters did not think COP26 was a success, many hoped that its legacy would increase awareness and momentum around the discussion of the climate crisis.
The Blue and Green zones were distinguished by more than color names. Climate physicist Simon Clark recently noted, “What you take away from COP26 depends on the lens through which you view progress on climate change.” In the Blue zone, the press and negotiators worked hard to create and report on profitable deals with high-profile countries and actors. They judged COP26 by the standards of other COPs, by which metric it was certainly a success. Outside the Blue Zone, protesters worked to have everyone’s voices heard in the cold and rain, often through chants, songs and colorful posters. These parties view climate change through the lenses of opportunity and action, on which COP26 did little.
While being inside and outside the conference were vastly different experiences and offered opposite interpretations, the roles of all players were valuable.
Overall the conference ended perhaps for most with disappointment on individual matters, but cautious optimism overall for future climate talks and ambitions. Was COP26 enough? Opinions differ, but only time will unveil the truth.
