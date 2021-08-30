Very few of us have not been touched by cancer, whether personally or through family and friends. Indeed, hearing that “you have a cancer” is something none of us wish to ever hear. While cancer comes in many forms and variations, one thing is almost always true: No matter the type of cancer, if left untreated, it will continue to grow and metastasize until it ultimately results in death.
The cancer I’m concerned about is not a collection of malignant cells in our bodies, but a societal cancer of selfishness. A cancer that makes us insist solely on what we individually want and selfishly desire, so much so that it becomes difficult if not impossible for us to set aside what we want in favor of the interests of our friends and neighbors.
Jesus admonished the Christians to love God with all of our hearts, minds and souls and to consider the interests of others (friends as well as enemies), with the same weight as we consider my our own interests. As a Christian, I am called to be selfless and not selfish. I truly believe that our greatest successes as a nation have occurred when we have been willing to set aside self-interests, act unselfishly and focus on what is best for our neighbors, our community and our country.
Public comment and debate at present provide ample evidence that the cancer of selfishness has taken hold in our society and that it is growing and metastasizing. Unfortunately, more and more elected officials and those seeking office focus on their selfish interest in getting elected by choosing to pander to selfish constituents and their demands, instead of focusing on the community as a whole.
While the growth of selfishness in our society is evident in many ways, it is perhaps most evident in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. We are at war with this virus. It has taken substantially more American lives than were lost in all wars combined from the first World War to present. It has done more harm and threatens more harm to our way of life, including our ability to work, learn and worship, than Germany, Japan, al-Qaida, ISIS and others who either have been or are our enemies.
Fortunately, we have the weapon to defeat this enemy. We don’t have to take up arms, storm beaches or fly into hostile skies. We must simply be brave enough get a vaccine that is, as of now, as fully approved as the vaccines for measles, whooping cough, polio and other potentially deadly diseases.
Additionally, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note, the mRNA vehicle for delivering vaccines that is utilized by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech has been vigorously studied by the medical and scientific community for more than a decade. Fortunately, such detailed and lengthy scientific study paves the way for a rapid response when a new virus like COVID-19 attacks us.
Of course, there are those who have medical conditions that preclude them from receiving the vaccine, but unfortunately, the war effort against this viral enemy has been thwarted by those who continue to refuse their nation’s call to help defeat this virus. Paralyzed by fear and driven by selfishness, they have chosen to place personal interests ahead of the interests of their fellow citizens and the nation. Their refusal to join our nation’s fight against this enemy, by simply getting vaccinated, has placed our children, who are ineligible for the vaccine, at risk of their lives, and has created an incubating environment that has allowed the virus to grow and mutate into a much stronger and more dangerous virus, perhaps even mutating to overcome the protections offered by current vaccines.
We must only look back a few months to understand the impact on our daily lives if that should happen.
To defeat this cancer of selfishness, we don’t have to undergo surgery to remove it, or chemotherapy or radiation to kill it. The cure is found within each of us. We must simply choose to consider the interests of others to be as important as our own. A first step is to insist that our leaders lead us in the war effort against this viral enemy. Our leaders, whether in government, industry, education, religion or other social institutions, must choose to overcome their own paralysis of fear, stop standing mute and lead us both in word and deed by placing the interests of community and country ahead of selfish interests.
Our leaders must begin standing up to and publicly challenging those spreading misinformation and disinformation as a means to justify their fear and selfishness. Likewise, our leaders must stand up for and publicly support employers trying to provide a safe working environment for employees, and for the overwhelming majority of employees who desire a safe place to work, not just the few who insist on letting their fear jeopardize the health and safety of fellow employees. After all, every person going into battle for this country in a time of war has felt fear; they simply chose to overcome it and do what they were called to do for the good of their county and fellow citizens.
To win the war against COVID and defeat the cancer of selfishness, we must simply choose to change; let that change begin with each of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.