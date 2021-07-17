“We don’t know enough about the future to be totally pessimistic.”
When I first heard Martin Marty — America’s premier church historian — say it, I laughed. But what I then considered a joke, now seems disturbingly prescient.
I once thought the trajectory of history was inexorably upward. Oh, sure, there would be setbacks. No curve is a straight line. But, overall, I believed that people got smarter. Life expectancies increased. Conditions improved.
The eternal optimist I was. Now, not so much.
Human beings — and Americans, in particular — appear less discerning than I once thought. More gullible. And disturbingly stubborn once we swallow the hook.
All people are resistant to change. No surprises there. We see things the way we want to see them. Confirmation bias, they call it. And we are especially resistant to new information that inconveniences us. You have to hit us over the head with it. Even then, we might not relent. I would bet that a lot of houses had to burn down before the city of Maryville bought its first fire truck.
Well, our house is on fire, and this time, it will take more than a few fire trucks to save us.
Let’s start with the easiest house fire to put out. The coronavirus delta variant. The infection rate of this more virulent and dangerous disease is shooting up in red states like ours where vaccination rates lag behind the rest of the country. So resistant to science have we become in the Volunteer State — so blinded by our ideological lens — that the state Department of Health has halted vaccination events aimed at teenagers due to pressure from conservative lawmakers.
I am not making this up.
COVID vaccines are safe for adolescents. And adolescents now have the highest infection rates. Yet, we are dialing back efforts to stem the spread of this disease among our youth — who, ironically, depend on us adults to keep them safe. What will it take to convince Tennessee lawmakers to let the professionals at the state Department of Health do their jobs? More dead teenagers, I would imagine.
And Tennessee is not unusual. The American Conservative Union (NPAC) — one of the nation’s largest and most influential political groups — had its annual convention last week. When it was reported that vaccination rates were falling, many in the crowd cheered.
The bigger house fire likely will consume all of us in the days ahead, but for now, it is only front and center for people living out west where record temperatures have been shattered by as much as 20 degrees.
Noodle on that.
Last month was the hottest June on record in the U.S. with more than a thousand daily temperature records broken in the final week alone. And that’s the good news. The bad news is that nighttime temperatures — which scientists tell us are even more dangerous — are warming at an even faster rate. The number of nighttime heat records broken in June was more than double that of any previous year.
Doctors will tell you it’s critical that people be able to bring their core body temperature down at night. So, just crank up the AC! Problem solved.
Well, not really. Most households don’t have air conditioning in the Northwest. And those in other parts of the country who (like us) have it — and are addicted to it — are going to be pouring gas on the fire when we dial down the thermostat.
How do you think we produce the electricity that powers your AC? For many of us, it’s coal and natural gas. The very fossil fuels that are causing the problem in the first place.
Getting serious about climate change and the reduction of greenhouse gases is one of those things that causes a certain amount of pain. It costs money. That’s why we keep kicking the can down the interstate. But a reckoning is coming as our neighbors in Oregon and Arizona will attest.
The great thing about both of these problems is we aren’t powerless. It’s not like nuclear weapons where you can only hope that the people in charge don’t do something foolish. We can do something all by ourselves. An army of one.
With COVID, you can just get a shot. Or take your teenage children or grandchildren to get one. They’re free!
With climate change, you can switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. Ease up on the AC. Cut down on your consumption of meat. Carpool. Ride your bike. Walk.
Remember that thing about frogs and boiling water? You can’t throw one into a pot of it and expect Mr. Frog to stay put. You’ll have water and frog all over your stovetop. But ease him into tepid water, slowly bring it to a boil, and ... voila, frog fricassee!
It was 117 in Las Vegas last weekend. A new record. And Lake Mead is at its lowest level since it was constructed in 1935.
Frog fricassee, anyone?
