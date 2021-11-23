My father left me with several gems of advice; “Nothing in life is free.” “Seeing is believing.” Be wary of terms like “No strings attached.” “I guarantee it.” “It won’t cost you a penny.”
Really?
A policeman for 35 years, he said that I was born suspicious. He was right.
Annoyance with drug commercials triggered my initial internet search with one question about Big Pharma.
When did it become legal for drug companies to advertise on TV?
Direct-to-consumer marketing (DTCM), you know as “drug commercials,” was first given the seal of approval in the U.S. in 1985. Drug commercials really began in earnest in 1997, when constraints were further loosened and new meds began to be featured on TV. The FDA noted that no federal law has ever outlawed drug ads, justifying its progressively lax regulation.
Prescription drug ads are present everywhere, to such a degree, that most Americans don’t even think it’s strange that patients are asked to recommend drugs to their doctors ... which should be the other way around, right? Even stranger, the United States is the only country besides New Zealand that legally permits “direct-to-consumer” pharmaceutical advertising.
America has a long history of drug pushing
One drug, for example, was marketed as a post-surgical antiseptic, then a floor cleaner, then a cure for gonorrhea, before it finally succeeded as a breath freshener — today you can still buy Listerine in pretty much any pharmacy when you need to boost your oral hygiene.
NOTE: In 2014, drug companies spent $4.5 billion on DTCM. It was more than $9 billion in 2019.
Pharma advertising prompted the American Medical Association to propose an outright ban, arguing that “a growing proliferation of ads is driving demand for expensive treatments despite the clinical effectiveness of less costly alternatives.”
I began wondering how pharmaceutical companies were able to research, produce and provide millions of doses of “lifesaving” vaccine in record time. For “FREE.” “Pharma” had to be paid something.
For-profit companies weren’t doing all these benevolent deeds, out of goodness. Were they? Not for a second!
Then I discovered this: When a drugs’ patent expires, no matter it’s therapeutic value, abilities to cure diseases or viruses, drug companies will discourage physicians NOT to write prescriptions, or dispense them to their patients. They will reinvent the original with slight differences, use a new name, submit for a new patent.
Reason? Not enough profit left on the old one.
Then this: It appeared that Big Pharma, and several congressional members, were reaping huge financial rewards from the pandemic panic. Billions and sometimes trillions of dollars.
The facts
• The global pharmaceutical market made $1.2 trillion in 2018.
• The market is expected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2023, at a growth rate of 4%–5%.
• The U.S. is the biggest pharmaceutical market in the world.
• Sales of drugs in the U.S. made up 47% of the global market. An industry statistic stated that in 2018, emerging markets accounted for 21% and Europe made up 20% of the worldwide market.
• U.S. pharmaceutical spending increased by 5.2% in 2018.
• The pharmaceutical industry has some of the highest profit margins in the world.
• The average net profit margin for this industry is between 12.5% and 14%. The top pharmaceutical companies’ statistics show that some have reported profit margins of up to 40%.
• GlaxoSmithKline pharmaceuticals rake in about $9.5 billion in 2020 on respiratory products.
• GlaxoSmithKline ranks among the top of Big Pharma in the world. Its products are distributed globally.
• GSK hit more than 9.14 billion in vaccine sales in 2019.
• The world vaccine market is forecasted for record growth soon regarding the impact of COVID-19. There’s high competition among big pharmaceutical companies to produce vaccines for the pandemic.
• Big Pharma’s gross profits for COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2021 will between $60 billion and $60 billion worldwide.
Now about Congress
Some 72 senators and 302 members of the House cashed checks from Big Pharma before the 2020 election.
Pfizer’s PAC alone contributed to 228 lawmakers. Amgen’s PAC donated to 218.
Each company helped to fund the campaigns of nearly half the lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The sector donated $14 million.
After years of criticism from Congress and the White House over high prices, it remains routine for the elected officials who regulate the health care industry to accept six-figure sums.
Will Big Pharma provide relief from COVID viruses? You decide. Ask yourself this.
What’s in their wallet?
(Footnotes: John Marshall 03/2016, Ljbica Cvetkovska 04/2021, Statista, Pharmaceutical Commerce Health Affairs)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.