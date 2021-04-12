The most recent Gallup poll is a shocker. Only 47% of Americans now belong to a church or synagogue. That’s down from nearly 70% when I was working on Capitol Hill not that many years ago. More shocking, still, is that half of the country no longer considers religion to be very important. It’s the first time that’s happened since George Gallup started asking Americans their opinions 85 years ago.
If you’re a church member, I don’t have to convince you this is bad news. If you’re not, here’s why you, too, should be concerned.
People have to get their moral training somewhere.
Of course, you get a lot of it at home. But how much one-on-one time do children these days actually have with their mom and dad — if they’re lucky enough to have a mom and dad? My guess is not very much.
In America, the job of moral development traditionally has fallen to churches and synagogues and, increasingly, to temples and mosques. It’s where most of us learned right from wrong. All the basics. But we also dug deeper. Past the rules to the vision behind the rules. The beloved community. A better world.
We learned how the good Samaritan helped someone who didn’t look, talk, think or worship like he did. We learned how a good father welcomed his prodigal son back home after he squandered his fortune and sullied the family name. We learned that people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw rocks and that we all live in glass houses. We learned that faith and hope were important, but love was the most important thing of all.
Who’s going to teach us that if we all quit going to church? Certainly not schools. Oh, sure, schools teach kids not to cheat, to respect others and to use words instead of fists. But moral development is tangential to a school’s mission of teaching math, science, history and language arts.
Religions place morality front and center. It’s what they do.
So, if people are dropping out of church, it might be wise for those of us who are still in church to undergo a little self-examination. Why is it we’re not selling as many eggs as we used to?
And don’t tell me it’s because millennials won’t join anything. Humans — young and old — join things that meet their needs. If a church can’t serve its members better than Facebook, it should probably close down anyway.
So why are so many young people leaving the church? I suspect it’s because we have driven them away. Not with a bullwhip but with our behavior.
Young people have a low tolerance for baloney. For horse manure. They can smell it a mile off. You can’t pee on their leg and convince them it’s raining.
And it’s not that they don’t like Jesus. They do. It’s that those of us who claim to be disciples of Jesus don’t act much like he did.
Think about it. We follow a penniless prophet who called on people to renounce their pursuit of wealth, act nonjudgmentally and nonviolently toward others, love their enemies and give their lives in service to others.
Does that sound like most of the church folks you know? (I include myself in this parade of phonies.)
But here’s what’s interesting. It does sound like a lot of the millennials I know. They seem to care very little about how much money they make. They value their friends immensely. And they’re quick to volunteer for any worthwhile cause.
Yet, when they look at the most visible expressions of American Christianity, here’s what they see: preachers driving luxury cars and living in fancy houses; churches cozying up to corrupt politicians; people praying and singing hymns before they ransack the Capitol. Instead of welcoming the stranger, we’re building walls. Instead of turning the other cheek, we’re braying about our Second Amendment rights.
And it’s not just that we’re failing to act like the person we say we’re following. We’re also asking young people to put their brains in their pockets. To believe things that are simply unbelievable. Like there’s no difference between a chicken and an egg. An acorn and an oak tree. That the book of Genesis is a book of science as well as religion. That gay people are somehow more sick and sinful than the rest of us. That women should keep their mouths shut and trust the men to run things.
Seriously, are we really surprised that young people are leaving the church?
Religions have a critical role to play in the human story. For thousands of years, they have helped make sense of the world and our place in it. They have taught us how to live, and they have taught us how to die.
Of course, religions are flawed. Because WE are flawed. And, yes, religions have caused immense suffering. But on the whole — as renowned scholar Karen Armstrong convincingly showed in her monumental work, “Fields of Blood” — religion’s impact on human development largely has been positive. Just think of the Red Cross, Red Crescent, Habitat for Humanity, World Vision. And even here locally, Family Promise, Good Neighbors, Community Food Connection, Welcome Table ... . The list never ends.
With all its flaws, the church has been and continues to be America’s primary moral educator. But this new Gallup poll suggests that we need to do a better job of getting our own house in order before the nation looks elsewhere for its moral cues.
