Sometimes the best plans get waylaid, and that’s what happened with the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society’s upcoming program on “How to Find and Record Your Family History in the U.S. Census,” which was to take place Tuesday at the Blount County Public Library.
Tim Walker, president of the BCGHS, called me Friday morning with the news that the program is canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus, and he hopes to reschedule later.
It’s the safe thing to do right now since usually BCGHS programs are attended by the older population, which is most susceptible to COVID-19.
It’s a scary time, for sure, but we all need to keep ourselves calm and take the necessary precautions to slow the spread of the virus in general and protect ourselves and our loved ones in particular.
For information on the best protective practices, I checked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019ncov/about/prevention.html. You’ve seen the guidelines before; most are just common sense, such as the CDC’s statement, “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.”
There’s no vaccine yet so an ounce of prevention is definitely worth a pound of cure, as the old saying goes.
According to the CDC, the virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet), through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions such as heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from the illness.
To protect yourself and those around you, the CDC recommends washing your hands vigorously often; again, that’s common sense no matter what illness may be going around. It says to:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
• If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Additional advice:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick and put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community.
• Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care..
• Cover coughs and sneezes: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow; throw used tissues in the trash; and immediately wash your hands.
• Wear a face mask if you are sick; if you are not sick, you do not need to wear a face mask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a face mask). Face masks may be in short supply and should be saved for caregivers.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.
Basically, we need to take precautions without going into a panic. Have enough nonperishable foods in stock for a couple of weeks; avoid crowds; if you have to go out, keep away from others who are sick; keep your hands washed and away from your face; watch for symptoms and emergency signs; and if you get sick, STAY HOME.
The CDC website has a lot more information. Check it out, and keep up to date on what’s happening right here in Blount County by reading The Daily Times and our breaking news coverage on our website, thedaily
Breaking news is not subject to the newspaper’s paywall.
