Our governor is a Christian. He talks about it a lot. Which makes me a little nervous, honestly, given politicians’ history of using God’s name to advance their own political aims.
But I don’t doubt the sincerity of Gov. Lee’s faith. I believe it’s real. But for a governor who so publicly displays his faith, I am puzzled by his aggressive attempt to put more guns in the hands of more people in more places. I’m pretty sure the Prince of Peace would not approve.
“Constitutional Carry” — the governor’s latest legislative priority — would dispense with the whole permitting process. Just buy a gun — any gun — and you can carry it most anywhere openly or concealed. You pick. I call it the Wild West bill although even frontier towns like Tombstone required you to check your firearms at the local saloon or sheriff’s office. So the governor’s bill is really wilder than the Wild West. It’s well ... kind of crazy.
Can you imagine dispensing with the permitting process for automobiles? They’re less dangerous than an assault rifle. Just imagine. No training. No driver’s test. No insurance. Just buy yourself a car and have at it. Everyone else’s safety be damned.
Back to Jesus, I just can’t see him getting on board with this. Instead of turn the other cheek, it’s “Here, try this high magazine AR-15. You can kill a whole room full of people without having to reload! And how about this shotgun pistol? You can still hit your target even if you can’t shoot straight.”
Look. People screw up. It’s what we do best. And I can tell you they get mad. Quickly. Especially if you’re a testosterone-laden young man.
I’ve been there. At age 20, I was a walking stick of dynamite with a half-inch fuse. The last thing I needed was a gun in my pocket. I’m not sure I could have mustered the self-control to leave it there in an argument over a girl — or a parking place — when I was stone-cold sober much less after a six-pack of beer. It’s one thing to lose your temper when all that’s at risk is a bloody nose. Quite another when it’s someone’s life.
We don’t need more people carrying more guns anywhere and everywhere. That’s why the police are dead set against this euphemistically named piece of legislation. Constitutional carry. What a joke.
Of course, Americans have the right to bear arms. It’s right there in the Second Amendment. But that doesn’t mean you have the right to own a machine gun. Or a bazooka. Reasonable restrictions on the right to bear arms are as necessary and appropriate as restrictions on free speech. We don’t allow people to yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater, and we shouldn’t allow people to buy and bear arms like they were water pistols.
Blount County has been fortunate over the years. I wish we had elected a few more Democrats, but we’ve had some of the best Republican representation in the state. Our current state representatives and senator are cut from that same cloth. They are not crazy right wingers. They are smart, thoughtful men who love their community and are in politics for the right reasons. Even when you disagree with them — as I have done many times — they act with dignity and respect, something that has been lacking in our national politics for several years.
These three men have the ability to join with Democrats and other Republicans in the area such as Knoxville’s Eddie Mannis and put a stop to the governor’s misguided attempt to appease a small but vocal group of voters who believe the Second Amendment gives them the right to own a tank. The time for sane, sensible public policy is now.
Let’s not set Tennessee up for national notoriety as the state where people are most like to get shot. And let’s encourage politicians who like to claim the mantle of Christ to actually behave like him. Instead of more guns, how about more drug treatment programs? Maybe more mental health facilities since the state closed them all down and dumped patients on the street a years ago. Or maybe even more child care scholarships for working moms. I bet Jesus would like that, too.
Come on, Tennessee. We’re smarter — and better — than this. Let’s politely nudge our governor back to the straight and narrow way.
