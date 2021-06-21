In late May, Israel and Hamas militants reached a cease-fire after nearly two weeks of airstrikes and rocket attacks that left hundreds dead. After less than a month, the cease-fire already has broken with Hamas floating incendiary balloons into Israeli territory and Israel retaliating with airstrikes into Gaza.
As hostilities roil, the Biden administration continues America’s unwavering support for Israel while maintaining that the central issues in a peace settlement should be negotiated between the Palestinians and Israelis. However, given the imbalance in power between the two sides, both approaches need to change if peace is to be reached.
Ongoing violence in the region is only the most recent evidence of a long-standing truth: There is a power disparity that significantly favors Israel. This asymmetry can be traced back to 1917, with the UK pledging support for a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine and brutally suppressing local resistance to colonization. Indeed, Britain was instrumental in establishing the state of Israel for Jewish settlers and leaving the Arab Palestinians stateless.
Receiving no help from the international community and facing occupation by Israel, Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza rebelled in 1987 and again in 2000. Even though an overwhelming force of Palestinian society had been mobilized during the intifadas (uprisings), Israel’s superior security forces, intelligence and resources meant Palestinian casualties and losses were several times greater than Israeli ones.
Thus Israel became, and continues to be, satisfied with the status quo. It believes, in the absence of an acceptable alternative, it can maintain Palestinian subjugation — and, for the most part, it can. This is reflected by Israel’s rigidity in negotiations, where it sooner would walk away than compromise. The 1993 Oslo Accords frontloaded Israel’s concerns but backloaded Palestinian demands, leaving them to be dealt with in final status negotiations that never arrived.
At the Camp David talks in 2000, Prime Minister Ehud Barack refused to budge on key issues like Jerusalem. Then-Foreign Minister Shlomo Ben Ami even admitted that Israel didn’t give Arabs enough: “If I were a Palestinian, I would have rejected Camp David.”
Even last year’s Trump Peace Plan, proposed by Israel and the U.S., partially sided with Palestinians on only one key issue and wholly supported Israel’s positions on the other four.
This David-and-Goliath story where David has no stone or sling continues today. One month ago, Hamas was firing homemade rockets from a de-facto prison against Israel’s 90%-interception-rate Iron Dome air defense system and its formidable air force. While both sides managed to land blows, the death toll attests to the one-sidedness of the conflict. Of 260 civilian fatalities, 248 were Palestinians. As the cease-fire appears to crumble, we can expect the asymmetry to continue.
Going beyond Gaza, Israel suppresses Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem by confiscating their land, demolishing their houses and backing Jewish settlement of the territory, all of which are considered war crimes by the International Criminal Court definition. Even inside Israel, Arabs are treated as second-class citizens. As tragic as these actions are, they likely will continue since they achieve Israel’s goal to preemptively weaken any Palestinian resistance.
Dialogue between slaves and slaveholders did not bring about emancipation. As historian Joel Beinin said, “Dialogue can have a positive outcome only if it is conducted among equals.” In today’s Middle East, both parties can rationally pursue their national interests, but only Israel can secure them.
But much as Israel manufactures peace with Palestinians, so the U.S. can leverage Israeli concessions. In the 1956 Suez Crisis, President Eisenhower sent a note suggesting that Israel may lose some U.S. support if it didn’t withdraw forces from the Sinai Peninsula. Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion changed course immediately after receiving the letter, assuring Eisenhower that Israel would remove its military from the peninsula.
Today, the U.S. is by far Israel’s largest trading partner and provides it with $4 billion in military aid annually — more than one-fifth of the Israeli defense budget. Like Eisenhower, if Biden puts that weight behind at least some Palestinian demands, it would produce results.
Five months into his presidency, Biden holds that the Palestinians and Israelis should be left to work out their differences, and the U.S. will help “if” and as the two sides seek it. But to progress with peace, Biden must level the playing field between the two sides. In doing so, he also must advocate for Palestinians when his predecessors didn’t. Until that is done, Israel will only offer that which it doesn’t want to the Palestinians and shrug when they refuse. Until there is balance, there will be no peace.
