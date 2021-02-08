I rise in praise of our little town. You wee dancer. I could not be more proud.
Of course, I am a White boy. Our African American neighbors could tell us stories of any town large or small that would break your heart. Lots of women and LGBTQ folk could no doubt do the same, but today … today I rise in praise of our wee Scots-Irish shire.
Where could you find more beauty? Seriously. There is a reason the Great Smoky Mountains are the most visited national park in America. They are breathtaking. And Blount and Sevier counties are their home! Even lowly Pistol Creek meanders through town to create one of the prettiest greenways anywhere. But it’s not just the scenery that draws us.
Maryville College is one of the top-ranked liberal arts colleges in the South. In 1875, Maryville conferred the first college degree on a woman in Tennessee history. It was also the first to admit African Americans. Who isn’t proud of those Fighting Scots?
And it isn’t just our beloved college. A love of learning runs deep in Maryville. Our schools consistently rank among the best in the state. And never has another Tennessee town had the athletic success of Maryville and her sister city, Alcoa.
And the music! Name another small town in America that has hosted concerts by both Chicago and Alabama. Train and George Jones. Blues Traveler and Blake Shelton. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Reba McIntyre. And that doesn’t even scratch the surface.
We’re home to one of the top-ranked luxury resorts in America (Blackberry Farm), to the Foothills Milling Company, Walnut Kitchen and my top-ranked meat and three anywhere — Gracie’s. If heaven is everything you always wanted, mine may turn out to be Gracie’s cornbread.
Our history should also make you proud. Maryvillians bled and died for America before she even became America. Just walk down to the courthouse and read the names. And, our people have continued to serve and sacrifice in every war since.
While the South was being led astray by a cabal of wealthy elitist plantation owners, most of Maryville stood with the Union. Little Friendsville was an important stop on the Underground Railroad that led hundreds of African slaves to freedom. After the war, a Freedman’s school for the education of former slaves was built where the Maryville High football field now stands. Tennessee’s first African American mayor was Maryvillian William B. Scott — just the third African-American mayor in the entire U.S. Mayor Scott also published Tennessee’s first Black-owned newspaper. Check out his portrait in the foyer of the Maryville municipal building. He was a pillar at St. Paul AME Zion Church just across the street — a church that still brings hope and comfort to our community.
Sam Houston grew up here. How big is that? No Houston, no Texas. Which begs the question, what is a great town if not the people?
Do you know Willa Estell or Sharon Hannum? Dick Ray or Kevin Clayton? Brett Coulter or Penny Ferguson? Joy Bishop or Don Story? The names of Maryville and Alcoa’s outstanding citizens would fill up not just this page but every page of this newspaper which, by the way, is also the best mid-sized newspaper in the state. And, then, there are all the great ones on whose shoulders we stand: Goddards and Gambles, Kramers and Crawfords, Cunninghams, Atchleys, McTeers, Mortons, Campbells, Harpers, MacArthurs and McCammons. The list is interminable.
I love the way Maryvillians welcome you. Smile at you. Make you feel at home. And you’re generous. Most of you. With your money and your time.
Check out our library, parks, amphitheaters and schools, and you’ll see what people have donated. Even the Greenbelt is lined with trees, fountains, gazebos and benches that people have donated to make Maryville a more beautiful place. That’s on top of our willingness to pay higher taxes than most Tennessee towns in order to hire better teachers and provide better infrastructure and services for our citizens.
Every time my late father-in-law, a proud Oak Ridge physicist, drove to Maryville, he would look at our beautiful city hall and exclaim, “That building says something about your town. It tells the world that this place is special.”
And it’s not just the money you’ve been willing to spend. Thousands of you donate your time at churches and charities. And you sing, dance, sculpt and paint like Renaissance people. Gene Webb can turn a tree stump into a work of art with a chainsaw.
What I’m really saying is you’re good people. The kind of people I want to be around, work around, live around.
My parents were not native Blount Countians, but like thousands before and since, they liked what they saw and moved here. Wanted to raise their family here.
That word means a lot. Family. It’s a group of people, whether blood kin or not, who have chosen to love one another through thick and thin. A town is sort of like that. We’ve thrown in together. Pitched in to educate our kids, put food on the table and keep each other safe. Oh, sure, we’ve got our kooks and cranks. Wouldn’t life be boring without them? And the occasional naysayers who move in and start complaining about the taxes or criticizing things they don’t even understand. Seems that’s become a national pastime.
But at a time in our nation’s history when people are experiencing doubts about the future of America — whether we’re going to make it as a nation — I have a suggestion. A strategy. Don’t focus on the big stuff — Washington, Nashville, the world. Focus on Maryville. On Alcoa. Because if we continue to make our own communities work for everyone — and if others across the country do the same — the nation will take care of itself.
So, like I said. Today I rise in praise of our little town. You wee dancer. I could not be more proud.
