At 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, six Blount County commissioners will meet to discuss redrawing the commission districts. Per Tennessee law, the six-person redistricting committee and the commission as a whole will need to finalize the new map by year’s end. Once decided, the districts likely will hold for another decade.
This year the routine redistricting process means so much more. We as a county have the chance to revive the morals that made us great and spearhead fairer government in our country. But to realize this potential, the commission needs to tackle a critical internal problem: its districts are horribly skewed.
We expect that our government reflects the political composition of the area that elected it. Sometimes, though, that expectation goes unrealized. New York City is about 23% Republican, yet the GOP has less than 10% of City Council seats. In Georgia, where Democrats constitute a small majority of voters, the state House is majority Republican.
Blount County is another such example. Commission districts are, deliberately or accidentally, gerrymandered so they artificially inflate the Republican majority. In 2018, the last year Blount Countians elected their commissioners, roughly 70% cast ballots for Republicans while 29% voted for Democrats. Despite this, there are 20 Republicans to one Democrat on the commission (95.5% to 4.8%).
Percentage-wise, this mismatch between the legislative body and the electorate is even worse than 1960s Northern Ireland. In Londonderry/Derry, nationalists represented 61% of the public but only 40% of the City Council (“Provos.” 1997, Peter Taylor). That The Troubles conflict is a good analogy for political life should be a giant red flag.
Like in Londonderry/Derry, the Blount County Commission is straying from our values of justice, equality and representation in government.
Now we have the chance to remedy this shortcoming while raising the bar for democracy in America. As mentioned, the commission is redrawing districts this year to adjust to changes in population distribution announced by the 2020 census. Article 7 of the state Constitution gives county commissions wide authority to determine how districts are drawn and the number of members and districts.
With this, the Blount County Commission has the capacity to be a trailblazer for Tennessee and the United States by adopting a system that promises a proportionally representative government at every election. That system is known as Mixed-Member Proportional representation (MMP) and it is already used in Germany, New Zealand, Wales, Scotland, Canada and elsewhere.
In MMP, you have two votes. The first vote is to choose a person to represent your local district. Just like the current system, whoever gets the most votes becomes your local representative. This determines half of the seats on the governing body. The second vote is for party preference and it decides the other half of seats. For this, the votes of all local districts are added together. These second votes show how much support each party has from the citizens as a whole. To fix any imbalance, members from premade party lists are added one at a time to make the body more proportional.
In a hypothetical two-party system where Banana party candidates won four of five local seats but 50% of voters preferred the Pear party, four at-large seats would go to candidates selected by the Pear party and one would go to the Bananas. With a total of five Banana officials and five Pear officials, this council would mirror the citizenry. For a better description, watch “Mixed-Member Proportional Representation Explained” by CGP Grey on YouTube (https://youtu.be/QT0I-sdoSXU).
In Blount County, where each district currently has two seats (District 4 has three), MMP could easily be adopted by detaching the second seats from each district and putting them up for the at-large party vote. This way everyone could still have the personal connection of a local representative while being guaranteed a commissioner with shared political convictions who they could comfortably approach.
By eliminating wasted votes in solidly red or blue districts, MMP abolishes gerrymandering, prevents minority rule and increases eligible voter turnout. It also gives citizens more choices by encouraging third parties to run for more accessible at-large seats. In fact, every country that uses MMP has at least three political parties with seats in their legislatures.
In summary, staying the present course threatens to destroy our government of and by the people. Reform means enhancing our democracy and protecting our civil rights as enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Change means motivating the disillusioned and providing them with a sense that their vote will count. It means a healthy democracy where people trust their government.
