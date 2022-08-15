Last Friday’s edition included a political cartoon depicting Joe Biden as a dinosaur on exhibit in a museum. This tired “joke” is just another cheap shot based on his age.
Why is being old something to mock? Are not all of us getting older with every passing day? Some will laugh at the cartoon simply because Biden is the target, but aimed at whoever you dislike, it’s still in poor taste. Let’s think twice about perpetuating disregard of older people.
It often seems that in our culture we would prefer the old to disappear. They are expected to “retire” (from view). Women are advised to hide their necks and cover their arms; men may cover their heads with caps to hide the thinner hair. Acting our age means to “step aside,” or better, into the background.
Age discrimination isn’t funny, and it’s real. Everyone who has had “too many” birthdays can probably tell you about times they have felt disrespected, dismissed, or invisible.
Ironically, on the same day the Daily Times featured a story about the birthday party of a man who had reached the age of 106. Let’s hope he didn’t receive any of those “cute,” tasteless birthday cards featuring infirmity, forgetfulness, black numbers, or a cake that summons a fire engine.
Let cartoonists take all the shots at Biden they want to, but please don’t insult your readers, of all ages, by printing “humor” that implies living people belong in museums.
