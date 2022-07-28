Last week, I started writing a response to the Daily Times story regarding Blount County United's (BCU) position on critical race theory (CRT). When the correction and Rev. Estell's letter to the editor were both published in the same edition, I realized a detailed rebuttal was unnecessary. You can compare the two and see that the "correction" was an attempt at damage control. The symposium speaker and attendees simply said out loud what many already know to be true. If you think CRT is only "a graduate school and law school level concept" and not already in K-12 education, you are sorely misinformed.
Reporters make mistakes, and corrections are necessary, but I don't believe she got the original story so wrong. If this BCU zoom meeting indeed had the perspective that Rev. Estell says it did, we ask BCU to post the recording to their website so those that were not in attendance can evaluate it for themselves.
I hope that, as a community, we can work together to understand what we are facing. No one is asking for our children to be denied access to factual history. Children (and adults) must learn about and from our nation's past, but history should not be filtered through a CRT lens that teaches our children to resent the United States and feel guilt because of the color of their skin.
Parents, regardless of your political persuasion, do your own homework on CRT. Ask yourselves if what it actually promotes is what you want your children learning. If you love our county and value the Christian principles this nation is based on, I'd be surprised if you could support CRT. If these things aren't important to you, no warnings about CRT will matter.
One commonality for all of us should be our opposition to racism in all its forms. I can tell you that the conservative majority in this community will continue to oppose racism by taking a stand against CRT in our K-12 curriculum.
