Dear Editor:
I am writing regarding Friday’s letter regarding green energy. The idea that market forces alone should establish energy policy puts profit above all else. Examples of where market forces caused societal harm are DDT, tobacco, and prescription opioids. Market forces do not inherently include the Golden Rule, and it seems to me they are actually in opposition. I speak of the words from the Christian Bible, “do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” not the capitalist “whoever has the gold makes the rules.” I am not anti-capitalist, but do believe there needs to be a counter to public harm that pure capitalism can inflict. Fully informed elected officials, bureaucrats (regulators), and the public need to prevent such public harm.
The article focuses a lot of its technical argument on batteries. Not all energy we require has to be stored in batteries. Electricity produced when wind and solar are available can be consumed directly without storage. Also, batteries are not the only way to store energy. Pumped water storage and production of hydrogen as a clean fuel are two examples. An innovative example is CF Industries’ green hydrogen and ammonia goal (Google CF Industries clean energy). There is a nuclear component to the energy picture, and certainly we will rely on fossil fuels in the inevitable transition from fossil fuels (sooner or later they will be exhausted).
Two items gave me pause as to truthfulness of the article. First, the writer says that Biden has bowed to Chinese pressure on tariffs. I believe those tariffs remain in place, though are under a legally required review. According to the Wall Street Journal, considerations for altering them seem more related to the improving the U.S. economic situation than to Chinese interests. Second, the writer speaks of restoring an approach involving American energy independence on January 2021, implying that we are no longer energy independent. If energy independence means that we produce more energy than we consume, on the U.S. Energy Information Administration website one can learn that the U.S. was a net energy importer from 1952 until 2019. In 2020 we were net exporters, and in 2021 the difference actually increased over 2020. We were actually better at the beginning of 2022 than 2021.
The issues of energy and environment are complex. I believe the increase in gasoline prices and other energy products during Biden’s term has far more to do with Vladimir Putin’s actions in the Ukraine and OPEC’s actions to push the price of crude oil upward than green energy policies. Another factor is the one mentioned in an editorial Sunday describing the large increase in profitability of the oil companies, where market forces are increasing the price.
Mark Taylor
Rockford
