As current and former physicians in Blount County, we are concerned about the ongoing dispute between the county commission and the board of Blount Memorial Hospital (BMH).
While there are multiple issues involved in this dispute, this controversy is embedded in a larger crisis of health care funding and its effect on human life. People die every day in Tennessee because of a lack of adequate access to care. It does not have to be this way.
Tennessee is second in the nation in rural hospital closures. Meanwhile, our legislature continues to reject the $1.4 billion available to our state annually for Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act and $1.8 billion available to Tennessee under the American Rescue Plan.
Tennessee is one of only 12 states that continue to refuse the Medicaid expansion. A majority of Republican-led legislatures have accepted it.
BMH provides significant amounts of unreimbursed care to the people of our county. Accepting the money from Medicaid expansion would directly improve the hospital’s financial status and help ensure that we have a healthy community hospital for decades to come.
Care given by BMH is a crucial way in which we care for each other in this community. It is a special resource that touches almost everyone in our county and has been life-changing for many in our community.
Please urge our legislators (Reps. Moon and Richey, Sen. Swann) and the governor to accept the Medicaid expansion and put our state healthcare system on more solid footing. We must take better care of our fellow citizens of Tennessee.
Signed
Dan Brewer, MD
Maryville
Trending Recipe Videos
Note: The emailed letter was also signed by John Cowan, MD, John Pittenger, MD, Marvin Beard, MD and Drew Dirmeyer, MD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.