Dear Editor:
I cast my first real vote in 1974. Watergate, resignation of Richard Nixon and the Arab oil embargo created a perfect storm. Democrats, known as the Watergate babies replaced Southern Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives.
The nationwide popular vote margin for the Dems was 16.8 points.
The voter turnout in the 1974 election was the lowest in an off-year election since 1946. Voter participation was about 10 points lower than in the previous election in 1970 — well below the 1972 presidential election. That election had one of the lowest turnouts for a residential election in recent American history. The Republicans finally regained the House majority during the second term of Bill Clinton. The conservative circle remained relatively unbroken until recently.
I threw my hat in ring in the Blount County primary election for county commission in 2022. My goal was to inject new life into a network of reps who had held seats for several years. I was becoming distressed with the direction that I was seeing in my new home in Maryville.
I have lived in several states. I had seen the trends over several years, I was noticing the same red flags from before, popping up here. Tract developers pursuing new housing. “Leaders” establishing commercial/industrial zones in the name of expanded employment opportunities. Politicians raising taxes. Rural properties disappearing. Crime, homelessness, black market drug sales, legalized drugs. I couldn’t stand idly by while transplants from liberal states, looking for greener pastures, brought liberal ideas, crime and legalized drugs in their moving vans.
The final match was lit when my own peaceful new home, on a half-acre and guarded by woods and wildlife was shattered by bulldozers and chainsaws. Tract housing developers given a green light by the commission prevailed. Heavy equipment operators raked in the cash selling the downed lumber. Most of the cardinals fled. My castle was under siege. With election office documents in hand, my crusade began. I placed signage and knocked on countless doors. Victory seemed within my grasp. Wrong. The “network” had prevailed. I learned several things from my campaign. There is a huge number of “talk about it but won’t vote about it” folks in Blount County.
Voter turnout was abysmally small for the primary vote. Average “voters” I encountered while door knocking had no clue who their county commissioner even was or what and who the people responsible for controlling growth, development, and taxes affecting their lives were, or did.
Liberal minded residents are moving in and eroding Blount County and East Tennessee’s conservative reputation. Some transplanted voters are certainly wolves in sheep’s clothing. Democrats are much more masterful and effective at registering and motivating people to vote. Our local Republican Party is sorely lacking in organizing, registering, and mobilizing new and younger voters. If East Tennesseans wish to maintain power, they must vote and show up at the ballot box, for every election with the same zeal they possess for the Vols and local football teams. I’m down. Not out.
Thomas Antkow
Maryville
