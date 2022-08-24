I object to a falsehood widely repeated that one can “vote by mail with no ID.” If you believe this, don’t take my word for it: Test it and see how far you get.
As for me, I have been voting by mail (by absentee ballot) for many years. Absentee ballot voters must reapply for that privilege each time we vote:
1) We are registered voters duly listed on our Election Commission's rolls. Required photo documentation includes:
• U.S. Passport
• Tennessee Department of Safety ID
• U.S. Military ID (active or retired)
• Tennessee Handgun Carry Permit
• ID issued by the Federal or Tennessee state government (I presented my driver's license.)
2) For each primary and/or election, we must complete and email or mail an Absentee By-Mail Ballot Application to be received by the Election Commission by seven (7) days before each election. Fifteen qualifications are listed. I am qualified based on age, verifiable by my photo ID. Prior to meeting the age qualifier, I worked in another county on election days. Rushing home after a long day’s work and fighting traffic-jammed Alcoa Highway, I arrived at my polling place two minutes after the polls closed. Exasperated, I figured I’d better pursue the absentee/vote by-mail option and have been doing so ever since.
3) Because of my voting history, I qualified for placement on a permanent absentee voter list. But once you are on that permanent list, you must always vote by mail. A word of caution: For last May’s primary, my mailed-in ballot was received a day after the election — and therefore discounted. So, going forward, I’ll mail my ballots a week — 10 days before elections and pray USPS will timely deliver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.