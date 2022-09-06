When black and white TV was still in its infancy, there was a flurry of game shows created to fill airtime. "To Tell the Truth," You Bet Your Life," "$64,000 Question" and "Beat The Clock" populated the screen. Now it seems that everything old is new again. Most modern script writers and TV producers who believe that everyone should recycle but haven’t had an original idea in their heads for decades call the shots. Pioneers in television who invented most game shows are fair game in today’s politically correct world. Everything must be reimagined to succeed.
One old show was “Who Do You Trust” hosted by Edger Bergen and his co-hosts Charlie McCarthy, and Mortimer Snerd. The latter two being ventriloquist dummies.
The original title was “Do You Trust Your Wife”? An avalanche of letters from housewives objecting to the show’s innuendos complained. To avoid loss of important female viewers who controlled the purse strings and were adept at letter writing and boycotts, the title was changed. Bergen and his buddies fell flat after a few shows and were summarily replaced by an unknown magician named Johnny Carson. The rest is history.
The concept? Married couples were asked to answer questions. The husband, who wore the pants, decided who would provide the answers. Hilarity ensued!
Fast forward to today. Compare politics with the “Who Do You Trust” equation. Attempt to suspend your disbelief for a moment.
Concept: George Soros is host. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer replace the dummies.
Question: What weapon types were used in most mass shootings in the US between 1982 and July 2022?
According to Statista, who by many is considered the No. 1 database in the world, “Handguns are the most common weapon type used in mass shootings in the United States. ‘A total of 147 different handguns were used in 99 incidents between 1982 and July 2022’. These figures represent a total of 132 reported cases over this period, meaning handguns are involved in about 75 percent of mass shootings."
