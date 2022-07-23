Dear Editor:
Nothing is free. Whether you have kids in school or not, we all pay taxes that fund our public schools. If you take the total Blount County school budget ($105 million) and divide it by the number of students, the cost is approximately $10,000 each per year.
Except for Clayton Bradley, three private schools in the county are all under $8,700. If the system gets more money per student than most private schools, why are the teachers not getting the financial support they need?
Giving each teacher $200 to purchase instructional supplies is unbelievably low. The only option is to ask the parents to help them, and we do. Some of the needed items are housekeeping items that should be in the school budget. Parents buy dry erase markers, tissues, hand sanitizer, ziplock bags, paper towels, snacks and more. We are also encouraged to bring extra school supplies for the kids whose parents can't or won't buy them pencils and paper.
Each year our family spends at least $100 per child. I understand why each child needs the same model calculator for consistent teaching, but one calculator last year was $70. Schools get creative with added fees like charging for student parking passes and classroom fees. We are happy to pay it because we know the money is going straight to the school, but this is usually about $40 for a parking pass and $25 for a classroom fee.
Our family is blessed to be able to afford the basics and the extras, but many families in our community are living paycheck to paycheck and don't have the money when the new school year comes around, especially when this is usually the time kids get new clothes. Our teachers pay for things out of their salary and creatively find ways to make it happen.
The reality is that many kids must go door to door selling candy bars because their parents don't have the money to support whatever the current need is. When a field trip is planned, some permission forms have a place for us to pay for our child and a place for us to pay for someone else's child. Booster clubs and PTAs are providing technology upgrades and improvements in a school that should be in the budget.
We budget money to improve sports facilities while the roofs are leaking, there is lead in the water, and mold in the classrooms. I have received pictures of water raining into a school hallway. When a parent questioned the leak, she was told, "typically, WBHS leaks during hard rains or rains that come from certain wind directions." Last week was band camp at William Blount. On day two, staff told those there that the water they had been drinking had just tested positive for lead. My daughter came home and told me there was visible mold on the cabinets in her classroom. My daughter has asthma.
We have mixed up priorities for how we spend our budget. We do not need to raise taxes. We need to support our teachers and principles by making them a priority in the budget and take a hard look at where cuts can be made to overhead and less essential projects.
David Coleman
Friendsville
