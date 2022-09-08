Our community-owned hospital is in the most critical time in its 77-year history. Both patient complaints and financial troubles plague our hospital. The hospital is in critical condition after seeing its worst financial loss in history ($40 million in FY 2022).
I personally met with former Chief Executive Officer Don Heinemann n February 2019 to discuss my concerns. Conditions continued to worsen over the last 1,293 days.
Director Carolyn Forster announced her resignation in December of 2021. Denny Mayes was a member of the board of directors representing Alcoa but changed to representing Blount County because he was no longer a resident of Alcoa and did not qualify for the positions due to non-residency.
This left an open position for the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors to represent the City of Alcoa residents. Critical work needed by the community has gone unaddressed since Jan. 1, 2022, because the director seat is vacant.
The hospital’s charter amendment of 1984 created a board of directors nominating committee to find, qualify and name possible new board of director members. The charter calls for the nominations to be made within 30 days.
The charter also states:
“In the event the nominating Committee should fail or refuse to nominate a Director by the time herein specified, the electing body [City of Alcoa] shall be free to select and elect a Director by nominating from the floor or by nominating by a standing committee of the elected body and without reference to the nominating Committee herein created.”
City of Alcoa, all hands on deck. Please find and elect the best board of director member for our beleaguered hospital.
