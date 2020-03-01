Dear Editor,
I must officially apologize for my previous letter to the editor regarding the Election Commission’s use of voting machines. In my letter, I called out the Commission for their use of electronic voting machines and asserted that they misleadingly claimed the machines are never connected to the internet. I was wrong. I was factually wrong and wrong to write the letter to the editor based on the assumption that Blount County operated their elections just as other counties without contacting the commission.
Having talked with Rick Shepard, a member of the Election Commission, it is evident that election security is indeed ensured. Every expert on the matter of electronic voting asserts that the only way to ensure it’s security is to physically transfer sealed thumb drives containing the tallied votes to the central counting area. The experts in my research also asserted “nobody does that.” As it turns out, the Blount County Election Commission does exactly that.
The original article was unclear in the mention of a Virtual Private Network, leading me to assume it was how votes were transferred. As it turns out, that is how they secure the voter registration info — something that is backed up elsewhere, is safe to transmit over the internet and, for all practicality, must be.
Many election officials across the country have, in deception or ignorance, falsely claimed that electronic votes are never transferred over the internet. In my research, it was asserted that no commission has taken the steps Ms. Knopf and Blount County have with electronic voting. I would like to honor and praise the Election Commission’s unprecedented efforts to secure anonymity and trust in the election process.
Your vote is safe with them
A.J. Camacho
Friendsville, TN
