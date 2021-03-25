Dear Editor:
American Thinker is a conservative publication which just released a report on vote fraud. Jay Valentine, CEO of ContingencySales, collected their data. Valentine and a team of high-tech criminal profiling experts traveled to Dallas to meet with election fraud investigators. The investigators canceled at the last minute, so Valentine and his team of experts conducted their own research as follows.
It appears our stolen 2020 election was of such magnitude that it qualifies as a Sovereign Crime of Industrial Scale. Sovereign Crime means your government was a participant, active or passive, enabling this evil against our United States.
The FBI was involved, the Post Office, numerous states and municipalities, individuals operating fraud rings, the media, Silicon Valley, Wall Street, George Soros and that band of criminals, the courts and thousands more. Voting machines were rigged. Hundreds of thousands of fake ballots were counted. People in voting facilities all across the country took part.
Nor was this their first attempt. It happened in 2014, 2016 and 2018 on a smaller scale. The Senate race in Georgia was also rigged. The evil doers could not afford four more years of Donald Trump. He was actually rescuing our republic from globalism and future enslavement.
Truth in the Empire of Lies will be judged as treason. When small men cast long shadows the end is near. The storm is upon us.
Larry Henry
Riversedge Road
Louisville
Editor's note: Former Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press while he was still working in the Trump administration that “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
