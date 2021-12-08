Dear Editor:
On Feb. 23, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery decided to go out for a jog and look around a property where many local residents also had been looking around. He wasn’t stealing anything. But it still ultimately proved to be the last and most dangerous thing he ever did because three White men — Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan — decided that this 25-year-old Black man was a good scapegoat to blame for some supposed crimes that had occurred in their neighborhood weeks and months before.
When they saw this innocent fellow in their territory, they jumped to take legal judgment into their own hands. They didn’t really have any reason or proof to blame Arbery for anything, he just happened to be the wrong color and obviously looked intimidating to them even though he was unarmed. And even though he had no stolen property on him at all.
These three White dudes grabbed a shotgun and jumped into their Confederate flag-adorned trucks and went hunting. And now a young man who was just minding his own business and had his whole life ahead of him is dead.
The police initially didn’t even arrest his killers. They didn’t even place them in handcuffs. Just stood around chatting the breeze. Now let me just ask you this my fellow Southerners: What does this tragic event say about our culture? What does this say about our law enforcement? What kind of culture and society could produce these kinds of men? What political party do you think these killers support? Would you bet that they might be Trump supporters? Would you bet that they maybe would support the idea of Smith & Wesson mass producing assault rifles? Would you guess that they called themselves “Christian?"
Just some questions to ask.
Peter VandenHurk
Island Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.