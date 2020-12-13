Dear Editor:
In this time of trouble I pray
For a voice to be heard
As a crisis over all of us lay.
Our very democracy in danger,
Across our country people are angered.
The COVID virus threatens our lives.
We need assistance of the sane and the wise.
I pray for the arrival of necessary immunity,
While our leaders in government spin lunacy.
I pray for the sanity of our commander-in-chief
As he fires and hires only allegiance who bow at his feet,
He threatens our democracy and aligns with autocracy.
His ego and devious propaganda his daily release.
I pray for divine guidance upon this land
For all humanity in togetherness stand.
For honesty and integrity within those who govern;
For compassion in this pandemic and forever.
I pray for healing for all at this time of year.
For ways to help others find some cheer,
For peace in our world and at home.
For health, for truth, for love of all, not just some.
This prayer for Christmas blessings and thanks
For Christ's birth, given by our father
For everyone on Earth.
Judy P. Brown
Legends Way
Maryville
