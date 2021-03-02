Dear Editor:
I am writing to you as a part of a class project for the novel, "The Watsons Go to Birmingham." My classmates and I are contacting newspapers across the country in a state we chose to learn more about.
I wanted to learn more about Tennessee because for my grandparents 40th anniversary, my family put together a surprise vacation to Tennessee for them. We stayed for about a week and visited Gatlinburg and hiked many trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. I am hoping to visit many other cities in Tennessee when I am older.
I am writing to ask your readers to please write back and tell me why they like Tennessee, interesting facts about the state and what visitors can do there. They can write to my school's address, Queen of Peace Catholic Church and School, 4508 Vistula Road, Mishawaka, IN 46544. If they also could include a copy of the newspaper edition, I would greatly appreciate it.
Claire Rosswurm
Vistula Road
Mishawaka, Indiana
