Dear Editor:
This letter is from the four homeowners on the corner of the intersection of Harrisdale and Woodale streets in the Bungalow community.
We are writing this letter out of concern for ourselves and our children and grandchildren. Our safety is being endangered by the actions of the drivers who come through our neighborhood.
There is a stop sign at this intersection. It has been our observation that less than 10 out of 50 drivers stop at this sign. Many hardly even slow down. After they do turn, many of them accelerate far above the 25 mile-per-hour speed limit.
We have asked the county to put in traffic calming and have been told it is not possible. One of us, Aldridge, asked for a water diverter to be installed and also was ignored. The county highway department does not answer his calls now. He have called the Sheriff's Office and spoken to a deputy who said we would get attention. The attention has not happened. I don't feel that they care.
I would like for a reporter from the newspaper to come observe and verify that what we say is happening. We'll provide the reporter with a comfortable swing seat on the front porch with a clear view of the intersection.
Arnold Aldridge, Paul Davis, Adam Ingram and Brooks Talley
Harrisdale and Woodale streets
Maryville
