In a world torn apart by war, sickness, poverty and inhumanity, along comes a young laborer with a simple, timeless message: Treat everyone as yourself. There are no others.
And a great mythology grew up around this young man, and wars were fought in his name, and countless lives were destroyed, and the rich became richer and the poor became poorer, and things were not turning out as he hoped.
It is a simple, timeless message. It can still work.
David Reeves
Maryville Towers
Maryville
