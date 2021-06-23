Dear Editor:
It is virtually indescribable what I witnessed at the June 17 Blount County Commission meeting. A freedom-based resolution brought forth by Commissioners Nick Bright and Steve Mikels to support an "open meeting" with the state Department of Transportation regarding the Pellissippi Parkway Extension was defacto a vote on free speech and freedom of assembly.
Blount Partnership showed up with three businesses in tow, one a paving company and two tourism-based entities, in support of completing the extension. However, what transpired in this meeting points to a greater problem in our surrounding communities.
Not surprising, when the Blount Partnership CEO spoke, he failed to mention that the extension would go through Pellissippi Place, a now 15-year "economic development" that has rendered nothing more than attorneys in line to recover debts from its lone bankrupt occupant who resides there property-tax free.
Having a major highway run through a supposed mixed-use development has became one of the main reasons not to complete the extension, coupled with TDOT's own studies (now even more outdated because of Amazon's arrival) that show no improvement to local traffic congestion.
Even the ridiculous ramblings of Commissioner Tom Stinnett, who said the landowners would "make good" financially on the road completion, defies logic. I know how that song goes. "The government is here to help you, oh boy!"
Please tell me how taking private land owned by John and Susan Keller, land that they have worked for decades, which provides for their livelihood, as "making good." Even the Kellers' bulls know better than to spout such nonsense, and if they do, it comes out the other end.
Perhaps Stinnett wants more taxpayer monies to go to failed economic development. Remember SCCY, the firearm company that promised to bring 350 jobs to Blount County. That gun shot a blank. Or perhaps it was ProNova with projected forecasts of 5,000 new jobs and annual income nearing $500 million. Please sell me cannabis by the truckload so I can understand that.
Sure, some individuals will say, "What about Amazon coming here?" As an early investor in Amazon, I certainly know Amazon is everywhere, just like air. Taking credit for Amazon is laughable as a tourism agency taking credit for God putting the Great Smoky Mountains on your front porch.
Thank goodness 16 commissioners supported Mikels and Bright, who were equally bold by saying freedom of speech and assembly is vital to community success.
Tom Robinson
Chas Way Boulevard
Maryville
(0) comments
