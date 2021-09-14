Dear Editor:
I am appalled and incredibly disappointed in the adults involved in the laughing and jeering at the young man speaking at the Sept. 7 Rutherford County school board meeting (https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/09/10/1035897908/tennessee-student-masks-adults-mock).
This young man showed a great deal of courage, as well as maturity, to request an opportunity to express his concern for lack of mask use in the school system after the loss of his grandmother to COVID-19. The response by those on the video only showed their lack of compassion and utter cruelty.
As adults, we expect a certain level of decorum from our children. They should be respectful, thoughtful and considerate of others. Yet, our society is becoming a landfill of thoughtless people who believe their rights should override anyone who has the audacity to think different.
We often wonder what will happen to the next generation. Maybe we should look at our own behavior to determine if their journey may have been influenced by our example. I know I have not always been a good example for the kids in my life, but after seeing this school board meeting video, I certainly will try my best to embrace these wonderful young people and think about how I may be a positive influence, loving and respectful of their right to express their opinions.
I know it is an old and much-asked question, but what would Jesus have done in this situation? I'm sure it would not have been to laugh at this young man's pain and loss.
Judy Clabough
Cave Mill Road
Maryville
