Dear Editor:
I think it's about time the American people found out who the real leaders of our beloved country are. Pull back the curtain. Following the latest "debacle" of throwing thousands of people, including women, children and loyalists of Democracy to the Taliban "wolves" without a solid, well-organized plan of withdrawal, is not only unfathomable but completely unacceptable.
It's about time a very bright spotlight was shone upon the shadow government manipulating the current occupant in the White House. Just who are the "puppet masters" behind the recent catastrophic events?
Based on his performance for the past several months, most real Americans, and all Americans, even those supposed legitimate "absentee" voters who cast ballots to place this president behind the desk in the Oval Office, deserve to know the truth. It is obvious, that it cannot be Joseph Biden. Inept? Yes. Qualified to lead? No.
Placing any blame for the tumultuous events of the months since January 2021, open borders, dramatic increase in crime and lawlessness, social unrest, purposeful racial division, and broken government — especially Congress and the judicial system — is not only misplaced, but a lie.
Take responsibility for your mistakes and actions Mr. President. Stop the "blame game." Deposit the buck where it belongs. The current White House. It is a fact. President Trump stated a May date to "begin" withdrawal of troops, assets, human supporters of our military efforts and Afghani families backing our troops.The same troops that spent their blood and treasure, and Afghani patriots who risked their lives to defend freedom, not tyranny in Afghanistan.
I have no doubt that Trump's plan would have been calculated, carefully designed, blueprinted with the assistance of top advisers, and debated with well-qualified, experienced members of our military and included unbiased congressional leaders. It would have begun in May, but carefully crafted and executed over time. Not executed within 72 hours while throwing our intelligence services under the bus.
Biden's desire to put a notch on his belt just to say he was the "one" to end our involvement in 20 years of sacrifice and effort shows that his ego outweighs his intelligence. Please, enough is enough. Stop the insanity. Will a real patriotic press come to its senses and please stand up and uncover the truth before we reach a point of no return for America.
Tom Antkow
Farris Road
Maryville
