Dear Editor:
I walk on the greenway and I see trash. I drive down U.S. Highway 411 and I see trash. I drive out U.S. Highway 321 and I see trash. I drive on U.S. Highway 129 and I see trash. I walk around downtown and I see trash.
We live in a beautiful area. So what gives? Do we just not care?
Martha Lee Beasley
East Harper Avenue
Maryville
