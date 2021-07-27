Dear Editor:
A word of caution, and for once it isn't political. I had what could have been a dangerous blowout on my bike last week in Alcoa. First of all let me shower the city of Alcoa with praises for the absolutely amazing bike trail it has finished, starting near Clayton Bradley School and connecting with Springbrook Park and the Maryville Greenway.
Alcoa also has resurfaced the trail, which is smooth and offers cyclists a safer surface to pedal on. That is in in marked contrast with the Maryville Greenway, which needs work — the bridges are literally falling apart.
We all are indeed lucky to have this amazing stretch of safe trails to ride on. But after last week, I realize that there is a very dangerous aspect to the new trail in Alcoa. The new extremely long bridges over Pistol Creek and its runoff area are beautiful but built out of rough-cut wood. To say it is bumpy is an understatement. It blew my tire out. A big thick tire on my e-bike. And I was riding as slow as I could without literally falling over.
I promptly took the bike to my favorite local bike shop where I had purchased it. I quickly found out that I am not the first complainant. I am very lucky I didn't wreck and injure myself, but it certainly could happen. I was informed by a bike mechanic that even though tire was rugged and not at all worn out, the bridge made it burst at the seam of my tube. So, fellow cyclists, be careful and Alcoa city, surface those bridges please. I would hate to see a catastrophic injury to an innocent cyclist.
Patti Young
Harold Drive
Maryville
