Dear Editor:
I am writing this on Friday morning, Dec. 3, before Alcoa's state championship football game. Go Tornadoes!
I just read about our team and our coaches. The strong, steady influence this small group of Alcoa coaches has had, for years, over a very large group of young men and women is a priceless blessing for our town. I would love to be able to poll all of the former Alcoa football players at 30 years of age to ask them how they feel these men affected their lives.
Thank you, Alcoa football coaches, for the many hours you have worked to help our kids become the best adults they can be.
Sandy Tietjen (formerly of Alcoa)
Nina Delozier Road
Maryville
