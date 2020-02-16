Dear Editor:
Another fee. Another hand in our pocket.
Imagine my surprise when trying to pay my electric bill by phone and was informed of a new almost 3% fee added for using the phone service. Really? More money for less work.
Okay, went to the computer and now the same fee now applies to online payments. So, if you are elderly, homebound or have no transportation, in order to pay your bill you are held up by this fee.
If you are money secure, you can always have the bill automatically taken from your bank account. Many people don't have that option. I am disgusted by this fee.
It is always the bottom line, isn't it? Not so much about the citizens. Guess I'll be driving to pay my bill. Using gas, having emissions, times all the people who now have to drive to pay.
Shelley Holloway
Mavis Lane
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.