Dear Editor:
Here the Blount County EMS Board goes again.
First, Don Stallions has a conflict as the Townsend Fire department chief. Second, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell was the Maryville fire chief. (Full disclosure: I have no dog in this fight anymore, and I support the rank and file medics and EMTs.)
In my opinion, fining AMR for response times is the dumbest thing. There are plenty of studies that say an arbitrary eight-minute time to a call does not change outcomes. It’s just ridiculous.
1. AMR fines are going to the various fire departments for stuff they should pay for. They are getting money from sick and injured people billed by AMR for things that Maryville, Alcoa and Townsend taxpayers should pay for.
2. The committee that is over these fines consists of the chiefs from other agencies, the very ones that are extorting the money. My opinion is they are using AMR as a slush fund under the guise of “enhancing their services."
3. AMR bills Medicare, TennCare and commercial insurance. That money shouldn’t be used to support any of these other agencies.
4. The original concept of the EMS contract was to cover for indigent care. That has morphed into this monstrosity that is emergency services in Blount County.
5. The county is going to spend money to assess the contract (watch who gets hired) and your EMS isn’t going to change at all. It’s going to be a free-for-all and at the end you will have AMR and Priority. No other service is going to come here for a single county surrounded by AMR and Priority. The smaller services in the area don’t have the infrastructure.
6. The EMS pay rates are awful. Use that fine money to pay employees.
Wayne Baxter
Clover Hill Drive
Sweetwater
