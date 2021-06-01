Dear Editor:
This is an open letter to Jill Biden. I am writing to you as a former social worker in the field of child and sexual abuse. I am heartbroken about the treatment our children have been given at the borders of our great country and in the journeys they have made to get here.
For more than 30 years, I have been involved in the investigation of such abuses, the treatment and services our state and country have taken and, at times, the court action that has been charged and proven in such cases.
When President Donald Trump was elected, I wrote to the first lady about my fears for the children and reports of mistreatment. At the time, it was reported that children were being separated from their parents. I was concerned then, and even more so now, that those adults claiming to be parents were only using someone's child to secure entry. I am entreating you to do whatever you can to mend our borders, think first and foremost of the children who enter there, as well as American children, and stop this insanity.
I noted that as a wife and teacher, you supported your husband in his election as any good wife should. Perhaps you, above others, might be able to influence your husband to put a stop to this abusive treatment of children and young adults. Do not shut your eyes or allow him to shut his to the damage being done to families both here and in other countries.
Carolyn M. Peck
Donaldson Light Lane
Lenoir City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.