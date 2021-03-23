Dear Editor:
I am quite confused about the "open carry gun law" that Gov. Bill Lee is trying to get passed. Not knowing all the details, I question the pros and cons. I personally can't think of any good reason for such a law, but have plenty of cons (no pun intended).
Recently, six Dr. Seuss books have been removed from book shelves, because the owners of the brand don't want children 2 to 10 years growing up knowing there are millions of people who look different than us. It would be an excellent "teaching moment" if they had his books read and explained by an open-minded adult that "all people matter" regardless of color, race, looks or country of origin.
Secondly, we just got our second COVID-19 vaccination but still intend to wear masks, social distance and wash hands, because we have no idea if the person next to us at a store or elsewhere who doesn't wear a mask has the disease, had the disease or has been vaccinated once or twice. Our only protection from them is to continue to remain cautious.
About the gun law, since anyone 21 or older would be able to buy a gun without a permit and carry it anywhere at any time, my only protection would be to wear body armor and hope for the best. With all the mass shootings, do you blame me for being worried and scared to be out of my house?
What about the public buildings places where guns are not permitted? Since it can be concealed, who would know if they have one? Will the gun carrier just leave it in his car or drop it off outside? I doubt it.
Who asks the questions of age, previous DUIs, stalking or mental condition, etc.? Does the gun salesman know the truth from lies? Is there going to be any way to track the sale of all these guns without permits? There is so much anger in this country and world now that the slightest look, remark or unintended action could result in gunfire from some trigger-happy person.
Incidentally, we were just reminded in The Daily Times on March 7 that there is a "Hands Free Law" while driving a car. No cellphones, texting, mobile devices, watching a video, recording or broadcasting on such devices are allowed. Would the new gun law make it unlawful to carry a gun while driving?
We're also very concerned about our law enforcement who confront this possibility every day, now they will have this possibility every minute of every day.
As I see it, the only ones to benefit from this terrible law will be the gun manufacturers, gun dealers and the NRA. I just pray there is not a spike in mass violence from this law, but if so, you will have the guilt on your hands. What are you thinking?
Art Ward
Berwyn Drive
Maryville
