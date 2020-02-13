Dear Sen. Alexander,
Thank you for voting against bringing "witnesses" into the recent impeachment trial. By cutting it short, you prevented wasting even more taxpayer dollars on what was an inevitable conclusion.
Also, thank you for bringing NipponDENSO, now DENSO Manufacturing, to Maryville as governor. I have been employed there for many years and was able to raise a family and pay off a mortgage without too much hassle because of it.
Have a great retirement!
Best wishes,
Lee Gorman
Old Glory Road
Maryville
